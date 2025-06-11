Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja CLAIMS he spent more time with co-stars than her, reveals struggles of being married to him

Bollywood actor Govinda ruled the 90s era with his impeccable performance and hits. He made a special place in the hearts of the audiences and has a huge fan base even today. Well, all that glitters is not gold. The lives of actors seem very glittery but even they and their families face many difficulties from their profession. Now, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja, who is known for speaking her heart out without fear of judgment, opened up on the struggles of being married to him and claimed that he spent most time with co-stars.

Advertisement

Yes, you heard that right! In a recent conversation with Instant Bollywood, Sunita Ahuja shared, “Ek hero ki biwi hona, aapko patthar ka dil banana padta hai. Aap dekhte ho hero humare se zyada to heroine logo ke saath rehte hain.” (Being the wife of a film star, you have to have a heart of stone. You see them spending more time with their heroines than with us).

Govinda’s wife also talked about trust in a relationship and admitted that having no trust in a partner will ruin one’s life. She highlighted how crucial it is not to let insecurities take over, especially in a long marriage.

Pointing to the value of commitment and perspective, she questioned how one could sustain a relationship for 30 to 40 years without focusing on the bigger picture

Sunita also opened up about the time when she embraced motherhood and revealed that the actor wasn't there with her. She shared he was mostly away for shoots during her delivery of both their children Tina and Yashvardhan. Sunita Ahuja added that she was staying with her mother-in-law at that time as she couldn’t travel with their little ones.

Advertisement

She also gave credit for her understanding of family to Govinda’s mother and she shaped her thoughts while staying together. She proudly shared that the actor had a deep love for his mother, driven by fear and that he never did anything wrong in his life.

Meanwhile, Govinda tied the knot with Sunita Ahuja in 1987. The duo are proud parents to two children Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Tina made her acting debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband.

Meanwhile, Harshvardhan will soon be making his acting debut with Sai Rajesh's directorial. He has assisted in films like Dishoom, Baaghi, and Salman Khan's upcoming film Kick 2.

ALSO READ: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja REFUTES divorce rumors; clarifies reason behind living separately: ‘Iss duniya mein...’