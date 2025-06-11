5 Bollywood actors who underwent massive physical transformations for movies

Many Bollywood actors have undergone major physical transformations for movie roles. They gain or lose weight, build muscles, or change how they look to fit the character they are playing. A lot of time, effort, and discipline go into bringing these changes. These physical changes make their roles look more real and help in better storytelling. They are proof of their dedication and love for acting. In this piece, let’s take a look at some of the actors and their inspiring transformation stories.

List of 5 actors with transformation stories:

1. Aamir Khan for Dangal

Aamir Khan underwent a significant physical transformation to play the role of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in the 2016 movie Dangal. First, he put on a lot of weight to look like an older, heavier man.

After filming those scenes, Mr. Perfectionist worked very hard to lose the extra weight of around 28 kilos in about 5 months. He built muscles to play the younger version of the character. It took Aamir a lot of exercise and a strict diet to achieve the desired results. Dangal wasn’t the only time the actor has worked on changing his body. Ghajini and 3 Idiots are other examples.

2. Ranbir Kapoor for Animal

Ranbir Kapoor transformed his beach body seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to a bulky and rugged one for Animal. The latter is a crime thriller that was released in 2023. Ranbir received a lot of love for his performance in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. The actor’s trainer, Shivoham, had revealed that he went from being 71 kgs in TJMM to 82 kgs in Animal.

Saluting RK’s hard work and dedication, the fitness coach wrote on Instagram, “It was all hard work over a period of 3 plus years. Nothing is ever achieved by taking shortcuts in life. Clarity and a vision of the end goal with a properly planned and structured program to reach to that goal is essential. Then again, if you don't have the WILL, DISCIPLINE, CONSISTENCY and the FIRE to achieve the goals, no amount of planning and structure will help.”

3. Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion

In the 2024 movie Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan played the role of India's first Paralympics gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. He had to work very hard to achieve the desired physique for his character. Kartik’s director, Kabir Khan, shared his inspiring journey, revealing that he went from having 39 per cent body fat to 7 per cent in a year and a half.

Kabir stated, “I met him when he had put on weight for a role. He had 39 per cent body fat. I told him that he had to portray an international-level multi-disciplinary sportsperson. He just smiled and said, ‘I will do it Sir.’ A year and a half later, with no use of steroids - something that he was adamant about - we took this photo on set. Body fat 7 per cent!!”

4. Salman Khan for Sultan

Salman Khan also underwent a significant physical transformation for his role in Sultan, portraying a wrestler. The film’s director, Ali Abbas Zafar, explained in an interview with Filmfare that the transformation happened in three stages. He said, “One point of the time he fluctuates between 78 kg and 82 kg, then he goes to 90 kg, and then he goes to almost 100 kg. The credible thing about it is that Salman Khan did it while shooting the film.”

Ali revealed that the team planned the shoot in a way that they first filmed the scenes where Salman looked strong and muscular. Then, after a short break, they planned to shoot the scenes where his character looked unfit. According to the director, Salman started eating more during the break, including up to three Magnum ice creams daily, and gained weight as needed.

5. Priyanka Chopra for Mary Kom

In the 2014 movie Mary Kom, Priyanka Chopra portrayed the role of the famous Olympic medalist boxer. Priyanka trained hard in boxing to look and move like a real athlete. She worked with professional trainers to learn proper punches, footwork, and stamina. The actress also built a stronger and more toned body through regular workouts and a strict diet.

Gym trainer Samir Jaura had revealed that PC chose CrossFit, endurance training, flexibility training, functional training, and more to prepare for her role. The extensive physical training reportedly went on for four months.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Randeep Hooda are some of the other actors who have undergone immense physical transformations for their roles. It highlights their dedication to their craft and their will to give more than 100 per cent. These actors are an inspiration to people in many ways.

