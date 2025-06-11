Does Palak Tiwari feel pressured by Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday’s performances? Actress reveals

Bollywood actress and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari made her acting debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She has carved her niche in the industry and has become quite famous. She was recently seen in The Bhootnii alongside Sanjay Dutt. Palak began her acting career around the same time as other star kids like Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, and Ananya Panday. Now, she has opened up on whether she feels “pressured” seeing their performances.

In a recent chat with Mashable India, Palak Tiwari was asked whether she feels any performance pressure, given that she’s surrounded by fellow young actors like Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, as they all debuted around the same time.

She shared, “I think mujhe pressure har koi daalta hai mummy ke liye hi. Par mein pressure na lene ki puri koshish karti hu. Kyunki aap pressure leke kaam karoge toh phir bhi kaam acha nahi hoga, toh kya fayda pressure leke kaam karne ka. (I think everyone tried to put pressure on me because of my mother. However, I try not to take any pressure. If you work under pressure, things won’t turn out to be good. Hence, there’s no use in getting pressurized).”

Palak also spoke about her connection with acting, describing it as a form of therapy. She revealed that becoming an actor had been her dream since childhood, and just the thought of performing in front of the camera brings her joy. When she's acting, she added, her mind feels completely clear, and no other thoughts distract her.

The Bhootnii actress added, “This is the happiest moment of my life. Mera sapna pura hogaya. Toh mein baaki logon ki kyu sochu.” (My dream has been fulfilled, now why should I get bothered by anyone else).

Palak Tiwari also described her peers as “sweet” and acknowledged that they’re navigating tough times, admitting that making a name for themselves as young newcomers in the industry is challenging.

On the work front, Palak Tiwari was recently seen in the supernatural romance The Bhootnii. She played the role of Ananya, a girl possessed by a spirit. Apart from her, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Aasif Khan in pivotal roles. Directed and written by Sidhaant Sachdev, it was released in theaters on May 1.

