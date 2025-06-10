Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali reveals facing trouble for 'Red Light' scene in Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor film

Imtiaz Ali is among the finest filmmakers in Indian cinema. His storytelling is not only impactful but also influential. However, the filmmaker isn't someone who hasn't faced any legal challenges due to his movies. In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Imtiaz Ali shared how a sequence in his popular film Jab We Met led to a non-bailable warrant being issued for him and put him in legal trouble.

During the fan interaction, the Tamasha director was asked whether he makes his movies without compromising his thoughts and vision, or has to modify or amend things to avoid offending a section of the audience.

The filmmaker quipped that he usually asks himself several times whether it can hurt someone or offend a community. If he is convinced that his true intent of showing something isn't hurtful in any way, then he sticks to that; otherwise, he modifies the scenario.

While addressing this, Imtiaz shared an interesting incident when he was embroiled in controversy. There was a court summons against him as he was accused of showing Ratlam in a bad light in Jab We Met. The director said, "The first time there was a court summon for me and then I had a non-bailable arrest warrant, because of Ratlam (he laughs)."

The filmmaker went on to add that the chargesheet filed against him stated that the place, which was famous for snacks, had been defamed by director Imtiaz Ali as a place of red light.

Imtiaz further mentioned that he was shooting for Love Aaj Kal when Producer Dinesh Vijan came and informed him about the case and the non-bailable warrant. He said, "I was shooting in Calcutta (Kolkata) and Dino comes and says- Sir, there is a non-bailable arrest warrant. If they know where you are, they will come and arrest you. I said kal hi paper me aaya we're shooting over here in Calcutta yaar and wo location bhi unhone bata diya hai to wo to aane wale hain (laughs), Dino was like mera to bahut loss ho jayega."

Adding more to the funny incident, Imtiaz said while everyone on the sets was tensed, there was Dolly Ahluwalia who started saying - Main apne haathon se roti bana kar laungi, aapko salakhon ke beech se khilaungi Imtiaz ji. Aap ghabrana mat (I will bring you food when you are behind bars. Don't worry).

For the unversed, the red light sequence in Jab We Met often goes viral on social media. The movie starred Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.

