Fact Check: Is Vicky Kaushal joining Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in YRF spy universe? Here's the truth

Vicky Kaushal is on cloud nine ever since he delivered a Rs 500 crore grosser at the Indian box office. The actor has proved his acting mettle time and again and established himself among the most bankable young stars. Ever since Chaavaa was released and emerged as a true-blue blockbuster, Vicky has been receiving multiple exciting offers. Currently, social media is buzzing with the news of Kaushal entering the popular YRF spy universe. However, the reports are vague and untrue!

Advertisement

As per a source close to the development, Vicky Kaushal is not joining the spy universe. The production banner definitely has a plan to expand the spyverse with the inclusion of new actors playing different characters, but nothing is concrete with Vicky Kaushal as of now.

Yash Raj Films is primarily focusing on the War 2 release

Yash Raj Films is fully invested in War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR. The movie is gearing up for release on August 14, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. It is also clashing with Lokesh Kanagaraj-Rajinikanth’s film Coolie. While the teaser of War 2 received a positive reception, the makers are set to begin the promotional campaign soon.

The next spy universe movie from YRF will be Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Reportedly, Bobby Deol is playing a crucial role in the movie. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is locked to release on Christmas 2025, marking the first female-led spy movie of the popular cinematic universe.

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is presently busy with the production of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also has Mahavatar in his kitty, where he will be seen donning the character of Lord Parasuram. If made well, the mythological epic drama has the potential to match the glory of his latest release, Chhaava.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more such updates.

ALSO READ: 15 actors in Yash and Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Here's who is playing who in 2-part epic expensive Indian film