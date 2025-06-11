Raj Kundra reacts to Shilpa Shetty's heated quarrel in Croatia and 'you don't know who we are' comment: 'Deeply frustrating'

Actress Shilpa Shetty recently turned a year older. She celebrated her 50th birthday with husband, Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty, along with their other family members in Croatia. A few days after the celebration, a video of Shilpa indulging in a heated argument went viral. Raj Kundra has now called the experience 'deeply frustrating'.

In a new conversation with Hindustan Times, Raj Kundra broke his silence on the viral video and shared his experience of visiting a restaurant in Croatia. Kundra revealed that he had booked the table a year in advance for Shilpa Shetty's birthday. However, they discovered that the table had been given to another group.

When Shilpa and her family raised concerns about the "double-booking error", they were asked to keep quiet, leaving the celebrity couple disappointed. This escalated the situation, turning into a heated argument.

"As someone who has also run restaurants, I found the handling of the situation deeply frustrating, especially with my elderly parents, mother-in-law, and 20 guests left waiting," Kundra said.

Raj Kundra described his feelings by saying that he planned a special evening for his family; however, it turned out to be unnecessarily stressful. Reportedly, the incident occurred on June 9, 2025, in Hvar Island, Croatia, a day after the 50th birthday celebration of the Dhadkan actress.

The Instagram user who posted the viral video claims that the couple had a heated quarrel with a foreigner who was enjoying her meal at the restaurant. The user also alleged that when the foreigner asked them to lower their volume, Kundra replied to her by saying, "You don't know who we are."

The video in discussion doesn't have clear visuals of the couple and their family members. However, it features a loud voice with someone shouting, "Don't talk to us, we don't want to hear you."

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the film Sukhee in 2023. The actress is now gearing up for KD- The Devil. She has been married to Raj Kundra for 16 years. The couple tied the knot on November 22, 2009. They welcomed their son Viaan Raj Kundra in 2012. Their daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, was born via surrogacy in 2020.

