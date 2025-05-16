In 2008, Karan Johar teamed up with Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham on the comic caper, Dostana, which proved to be a runaway success at the box office. Ever since then, there have been talks about the film leading itself to a franchise, and it seems that 18 years later, the makers are all set to roll with a sequel. According to sources close to the development, Karan Johar has locked Vikrant Massey to lead Dostana 2 with Lakshya.

Advertisement

“Dostana 2 has been in development at Dharma for a while, and the makers have cracked a perfect script that can carry the franchise forward in a progressive manner. Dostana 2 will feature Vikrant Massey with Lakshya, and will mark the launch pad of a debutant as the female lead. The makers are aiming to take the film on floors in January 2026, and release in the end of next year,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further confirmed that contrary to the rumours, the Dostana sequel will be a big-screen release. “Dostana 2 is being conceptualized as a theatrical film, with music, comedy, romance, and drama. Talks are on with filmmakers, and a director will be locked in a fortnight,” the source added.

Vikrant Massey will finish shooting for the Sri Sri Ravishankar Biopic, and Don 3 by the end of 2025, before moving on to Dostana 2. The actor is picking up scripts from across genres in the commercial space. Talking of Dharma, the banner is gearing up for the release of Dhadak 2 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsikumari in 2026, and is gearing up to kick off Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Nagzilla this year.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jr NTR to play Dadasaheb Phalke on big screen – Detailed Report