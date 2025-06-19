VIDEO: Saif Ali Khan attends Sunjay Kapur's last rites, Karisma Kapoor's kids Samaira and Kiaan perform rituals

Trigger Warning: This article mentions an individual's death.

Billionaire Sunjay Kapur sadly passed away very recently on 16 June 2025. The news of his sudden death took over the news, while the reason for his death was reported as a heart attack while he was playing Polo. Today, on 19 June 2025, the funeral and the final rituals for him took place in Delhi. A large crowd attended this event to pay their respects to the billionaire.

His ex-wife, Karisma Kapoor, arrived at Delhi recently along with her two children to attend the funeral of Sunjay Kapur. Her two children include Samaira Kapoor, her daughter, and Kiaan Kapoor, her son. During the ritual, the two children of the popular actress are seen performing the last rites of Sunjay Kapur at his funeral.

Kareena, Karisma, Saif at Sunjay Kapur's last rites

According to a small clip from the funeral, it is known that a huge crowd of Sunjay Kapur’s close ones attended this event. The list of attendees includes his family members, his friends, as well as some popular faces from Bollywood.

Along with his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan along with husband Saif Ali Khan were also seen in this event. During the funeral, Karisma’s kids were also seen having a breakdown while their mother, along with Kareena, consoled the two.

Sanjay Kapur’s Prayer Meet

As a part of the last rites, a prayer meet for Sunjay Kapur is scheduled to take place on June 22. On June 18, the family shared a note giving information about the prayer meeting planned for the billionaire. This meet will be taking place in Delhi at the Taj Hotel.

Reason for Sunjay Kapur's demise

Sunjay Kapur was a polo player and the chairman of Sona Comstar, a company specialising in the manufacture of parts for electric vehicles. He passed away on June 16 in England after he suffered a fatal heart attack during a polo match.

According to reports, it is known that Sunjay Kapur accidentally swallowed a bee while he was playing Polo. This triggered an allergic reaction inside his body which ultimately lead to a heart attack. He is now survived by his wife, Priya Sachdev, son Azarius, stepdaughter Safira Chatwal, Samaira Kapoor, and Kiaan Kapoor.

