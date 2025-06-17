Salman Khan's Sikandar suffers Rs 91 crore loss due to piracy leak, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment to file massive insurance claim

AR Murugadoss' Sikandar starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and a host of other actors, released in theatres on Eid 2025. The movie got very poor theatrical reports from critics and audiences alike. It sealed itself a disappointing fate, netting around Rs 100 crore in India and grossing approximately Rs 175 crore worldwide. While Sikandar didn't get the desired audience reception, it also suffered from rampant pre-release piracy.

Sikandar was leaked online, on the night prior to the movie release. The leak wasn't minor but it was a major, with infamous streaming sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz and Filmyzilla having the pirated copy of the movie, that too in high definition.

Now, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is reportedly in the process of filing a massive insurance claim of Rs 91 crore for piracy-related losses incurred following Sikandar's online leak. A reliable source close to the development, told to Bollywood Hungama, "An audit was commissioned to assess the extent of the leak and the resulting impact on revenue. Ernst & Young (EnY) submitted a comprehensive report that pegged the loss at approximately Rs. 91 crore.”

As per industry insiders, the Rs 91 crore figure was derived by taking into consideration, the pre-release box office projections and the theatre-wise occupancy trends, and region-wise earnings dips following the leak. Also, digital footprint tracing tools were reportedly used to track the volume of illegal downloads across all platforms, for the Salman Khan starrer

The pirated version of Sikandar was very different from the censor copy that played in theatres. A lot of scenes in the pirated print didn't have polished VFX. Also, there were scenes in the pirated copy that were not part of the final cut.

It is to be seen if NGE goes ahead with the piracy insurance claim. If they go ahead with it, it will be interesting to see how much of the claimed amount is recovered. All eyes shall be on this new development that has got everyone in Bollywood intrigued.

Talking about NGE, the busy production house, after Sikandar in Eid, already released their next film Housefull 5 over the Bakri Eid weekend. They are now working to release Baaghi 4 in September.

