6 PHOTOS of Shilpa Shetty's Rs 100 crore sea-facing Mumbai bungalow, in-house temple brings good vibes

Shilpa Shetty tied the knot with business tycoon Raj Kundra in 2009. Apart from her films, Shetty often grabs headlines for her fitness routine, lifestyle, and more. Amid the buzz around a video which recently went viral, we are here to give you a house tour of her luxurious house in Mumbai. Let's check it out.

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty lives in a sea-facing bungalow named Kinara with her husband, Raj Kundra and their two children. The lavish mansion is situated in Juhu, Mumbai spanning approximately 5.2 acres. The cost of the bungalow is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore. Crafted by acclaimed designers Ahsan Ansari and Sussane Roshan, it is one of the most extravagant houses in the city.

Kinara features a living room, drawing room, bar and dining area, kitchen, gym, private bar, in-house temple, garden area, and much more.

The living room of Shilpa Shetty's bungalow has a grand entrance gate with lotus carvings. Shetty often shares pictures from her living room on social media with her family. It is opulent yet cozy. The room features life-sized wooden horse statue which enhances the luxurious space. It has a harmonious lounge, white sofas, and, zebra-print cushions.

Shilpa also has an in-house temple. She celebrates Diwali while worshipping idols in the mandir along with her husband Raj Kundra and kids, Viaan and Samisha every year.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the Dhadkan actress boasts of dedicated gym space where she often works out. She also has a garden area against the backdrop of a sea.

Her dining area has a majestic 12-seater dining table under chandeliers. It is attached to the private bar which has signatures of the cricketers on the bats. Shetty's Rs 100 crore bungalow is nothing less than a royal abode.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty recently celebrated her 50th birthday in Croatia. She was accompanied by her husband, Raj Kundra, sister Shamity Shetty and other family members.

A video of the 50-year-old actress having a heated argument with a foreigner at a restaurant during her birthday trip is going viral on social media. Later, Raj Kundra clarified that there was a "double booking error" at the restaurant due to which the argument started.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.