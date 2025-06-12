Alia Bhatt and Sharvari to come together for 'big and breathtaking' song in Alpha, details inside

Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are gearing up for their much-awaited film Alpha. It is definitely one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The first women-led entry in the YRF Spy Universe has all eyes on it. Now, there’s a major update on the film, and we bet it will make you even more excited for its release. As per a report, Alia and Sharvari will feature in a big-budget song in the film.

Yes, you heard that right! A report in ETimes stated that Alpha will feature a star-studded special song. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will be sharing the screen in a high-octane, glamour-packed performance. This lavishly mounted song sequence promises to be a visual spectacle.

The report also added that the two glamorous leading ladies will have a never-seen-before avatar and are working very hard for the song sequence. They are engaged in long hours of rehearsal in the studios and are hitting the gym tirelessly, putting their best foot forward for the song sequence.

A source told the portal, “Both Alia and Sharvari were excited about this song. It’s big and breathtaking. The idea was always to have a visually stunning, high-energy song featuring the two female leads in an action-packed environment, and it’s shaping up exactly like that.”

For the unversed, Alpha is touted to be one of the biggest female-led action thrillers of India. It will also mark a new chapter for Alia Bhatt as she joins the YRF Spy Universe, and will also become the first woman to lead a film in the blockbuster franchise. Directed by Shiv Rawail, she will be seen alongside Sharvari in this much-awaited film.

Alpha is slated for a grand theatrical release during the Christmas weekend of 2025. Adding to the star power, the film will also feature Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles, along with a special cameo by Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, apart from this, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

