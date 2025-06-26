Did Shin Dong Youp force Park Bo Young to appear on SNL Korea? Our Unwritten Seoul star gets flustered at bold attempt

Park Bo Young was recently approached with an offer to appear as a guest on a variety show. Although it sounds exciting, the manner in which the proposal was made reportedly made her feel uneasy, according to K-media outlet SPOTV News.

The encounter took place at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards handprinting ceremony held on June 25, where the sudden and direct nature of the offer took her aback.

Park Bo Young offered to star on SNL Korea

Park Bo Young and Shin Dong Youp were among the attendees of the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards. Being last year's winners of the Best Actress and Best Male Entertainer titles of the show, they were seated next to each other.

During that time, Shin Dong Youp randomly offered her to be a guest on his show, Coupang Play's SNL Korea. He also jovially thanked the Our Unwritten Seoul actress, considering she would say yes to his request.

It made Park Bo Young visibly flustered, and she replied, "I knew it would be impolite, but I just couldn’t bring myself to look at you, sunbaenim (senior). I’ll think about it seriously."

However, making her even more uncomfortable, he looked at the camera and addressed the press, saying, “Please go ahead and write the headline: ‘Actress Park Bo Young to make surprise appearance on SNL.’ The timing is undecided, but she will appear someday,” trying to get her agreement.

Park Bo Young's reaction to being offered a role in SNL Korea

Being put in a spot, Park Bo Young laughed nervously and eventually nodded. The actress's response appeared to be a reluctant consent to the offer, as she was approached on camera with little time to consider or respond thoughtfully. It gave the impression that she was pressured into saying yes to Shin Dong Youp. The nature of her response might be due to the show's controversial nature.

SNL Korea is infamous for its sexually suggestive jokes, parodies, and bold content, often resulting in backlash for the guests appearing in it. Notably, appearances of Kim Sa Rang and Moon Chae Won created great buzz online for their unexpected transformations in the show.

