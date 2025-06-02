Park Bo Gum's GOOD BOY surpasses Our Unwritten Seoul by tiny ratings margin, will it match Heavenly Ever After's success? Find out

GOOD BOY kicked off strong, with its first two episodes premiering on May 31 and June 1. The series received rave reviews from fans and critics for its intense action, engaging storyline, and standout performances from the cast. Notably, it outpaced its rival drama Our Unwritten Seoul in ratings, as reported by K-media Nielsen Korea. Given that it's taking over the timeslot of the hit show Heavenly Ever After, the question now is whether it can live up to its predecessor's success.

GOOD BOY debut ratings surpass Our Unwritten Seoul

The inaugural episode of the multi-genre drama GOOD BOY, starring Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun, achieved a nationwide rating of 4.8% based on paid households in the Seoul metropolitan area, with a peak rating of 7.3% at one point. This marked a notable achievement, as the new drama surpassed the 4.5% ratings for the third episode of tvN's Our Unwritten Seoul, which aired in the same time slot.

Thus, GOOD BOY managed to beat the soaring ratings of Our Unwritten Seoul by a small margin of 0.3%.

Will GOOD BOY be able to match Heavenly Ever After's success?

Expectations were high for JTBC's GOOD BOY since it took over the timeslot of its predecessor, Heavenly Ever After. Although it had an impressive debut rating, it couldn't match up to the Son Suk Ku-Kim Hye Ja drama's exceptional inaugural episode viewership. GOD BOY fell short by 1.0% as Heavenly Ever After recorded a 5.8% debut rating.

The Park Bo Gum action comedy series also got surpassed by its competitor, Our Unwritten Seoul, as their next episodes aired—ep. 2 for the former and ep 4 for the latter, according to Newsen. The Park Bo Young-Park Jin Young series recorded an average nationwide rating of 5.9 percent, while GOOD BOY trailed behind with a rating of 5.3 percent, marking a 0.6% difference. Being overtaken by a rival drama just after two episodes isn't ideal, but it's too early to judge.

We'll have to wait and see how the subsequent episodes fare to determine whether GOOD BOY can live up to Heavenly Ever After's standard.

