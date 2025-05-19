Jo Bo Ah reveals how her husband reacted to romantic scenes in Dear Hongrang; shares couple’s plans for kids

Actress Jo Bo Ah is stepping into a new era, both professionally and personally. In a recent interview held at a quaint café in Samcheong-dong, Seoul, the star sat down to reflect on her newly released Netflix drama Dear Hongrang. She also shared rare insights into her life as a newlywed.

Dear Hongrang marks her first project since her marriage to a non-celebrity businessman in October 2024. She had kept the union private for nearly two years before announcing it to the public. Now, months into married life, Jo Bo Ah is opening up about how love, partnership, and new responsibilities have reshaped her mindset. She also revealed how they quietly influenced the way she views her work.

Jo Bo Ah revealed that filming for Dear Hongrang wrapped up in May 2024, before her relationship went public. Watching the completed episodes now, with her husband by her side, brings a unique emotional perspective. As quoted by Kbizoom, “Filming as single Jo Bo Ah but releasing now as a married woman feels very different,” she shared. “Marriage opens a new chapter. Watching Dear Hongrang feels like seeing a younger version of myself onscreen.”

Though the drama includes emotionally intense and romantic scenes, Jo Bo Ah said her husband is nothing but supportive. “I watched the series with my husband. There are romantic scenes, but he understands my work. I was too focused to catch his reactions, but I think he enjoyed it,” she said, chuckling.

When the conversation turned to future family plans, Jo Bo Ah smiled thoughtfully. “In this era of low birth rates..” she joked. However, she stated, “My parents raised me in a warm, loving home, and I want to live the same way.” She didn’t confirm any immediate plans for children but emphasized her deep appreciation for family.

Meanwhile, Jo Bo Ah’s wedding in October 2024 came as a surprise to fans, as there had been no prior hints of a relationship. Despite being in the public eye, she has always valued privacy when it comes to her personal affairs. However, she did speak warmly of her husband during the interview, giving fans a rare peek into their relationship.

In Dear Hongrang, Jo Bo Ah portrays Jae Yi, the intelligent and observant half-sister of the titular character Hong Rang, played by Lee Jae Wook. The drama is set in the late Joseon period and delves into mystery, betrayal, and forbidden emotions. When Hong Rang returns home after vanishing for 12 years, he’s a completely changed man with no memory of who he once was. As others rejoice at his return, Jae Yi alone suspects something is not right.

