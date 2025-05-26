'Precious human' BTS' V praised for kindness and muscular physique by restaurant owner, fan reveals singer's order at Korean diner

BTS fans are buzzing with excitement over a new update on V, regarding his dining out and indulging in delicious food. This news has brought immense joy to fans, putting their minds at ease about his well-being despite the challenges of military life. Having enlisted on December 11, 2023, V is now just two weeks away from his return to civilian life. As his discharge date draws near, fans are becoming increasingly curious regarding what he might be upto in his final days of training.

During Kim Taehyung's military service break, he visited a Korean restaurant named Chuncheon Midon. Known for his love for meat, it is quite evident why the BTS member opted for a diner that specializes in meat dishes. As per fan shared information, V savoured grilled pork slices (samgyeopsal) and spicy cold noodles (bibim guksu) during his April 2025 visit. The owner of the place shared pictures with the K-pop star and the food he ordered on Instagram. One of the slides also featured an autograph by the singer.

Check out fans' reaction to the restaurant owner's praise of BTS' V:

BTS ARMY was delighted at the fact that the Chuncheon Midon owner had only nice things to say about him. He called the BTS member "sweet and handsome." Following the details being shared online, fans gushed on how "everyone speaks so highly of him (V)." They called Kim Taehyung a "previous human being." Another X (formerly Twitter) user wrote "Tae is loved by everyone who meets him because his kindness is genuine and he never fakes it."

The BTS member once again reinforced his reputation as one of the kindest K-pop idols. The diner owner also shared details of how he instantly recognised V due to his distinct physique and good looks. He mentioned the artist's tall height and polite demeanor, according to fans.

What's next for V and BTS?

V is set to be discharged from his mandatory military service, along with BTS leader RM on June 11, just two days ahead of the boy band's 12th anniversary. Fans are eagerly waiting to know what all they have prepared for their annual FESTA. With speculations of a group reunion (with or without SUGA) on J-Hope's Goyang encore stage on June 13, fans can't keep calm anymore.

