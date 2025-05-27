When is Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An’s Waiting For Gyeongdo releasing? JTBC teases release window with 4 other big titles

JTBC has revealed its exciting Saturday-Sunday drama lineup for the second half of 2025, promising a series of major releases. Beginning July 2025, new episodes will air on Saturday at 10:40 PM KST and Sunday at 10:30 PM KST. The official premiere dates are still pending. However, examining the schedule provides fans with a good estimate of when Park Seo Joon’s highly anticipated drama, Waiting For Gyeongdo, is likely to debut.

Advertisement

Waiting For Gyeongdo

A fan-favorite in the making, Waiting For Gyeong Do, is slated to be part of the Saturday-Sunday drama block. The drama brings nostalgia with humor and is expected to premiere around late November to early December.

Featuring Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An, the drama follows two former lovers who reunite unexpectedly later in life. Initially falling in love at the age of 20, their paths diverged, only to cross again at an inconvenient but fateful time.

Good Boy: Starring Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun, it is to premiere on May 31. With 16 episodes, the series will conclude on July 20. This is a comedic action drama centered on a team of former national athletes: Yoon Dong Joo (Park Bo Gum), Ji Han Na (Kim So Hyun), Kim Jong Hyun (Lee Sang Yi), Go Man Sik (Heo Sung Tae), and Shin Jae Hong (Tae Won Suk). They transition into police officers after being selected through a special recruitment initiative.

Advertisement

Esquire: A new drama starring Lee Jin Wook and Jung Chae Yeon, is likely to start in late July. Esquire is a legal drama inspired by real-life cases. It stars Lee Jin Wook as a cold, elite lawyer and Jung Chae Yeon as a principled yet socially awkward rookie attorney.

A Hundred Memories: This story featuring Kim Da Mi and Shin Ye Eun is expected to launch in early September. Set in the 1980s, this romance drama follows bus conductor Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and her best friend Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun). It explores friendship, love, and memories from a bygone era.

Manager Kim’s Story: With Ryu Seung Ryong in the lead, the drama could debut in mid to late October. Based on a webtoon, the story centers on a middle-aged man who loses everything he once held dear. Through a long journey, he rediscovers his true identity beyond his former role as a corporate manager.

Advertisement

While fans eagerly await official confirmation from JTBC, the drama calendar is already shaping up to deliver a mix of romance, comedy, and suspense. Stay tuned for updates as premiere dates are formally announced in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Waiting for Gyeongdo confirms cast lineup: Won Ji An and Park Seo Joon to lead rom-com with Lee El, Lee Joo Young