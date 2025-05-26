'Kept it a secret...' Chum Darang on Karan Veer Mehra's new movie with Harshvardhan Rane, DEETS inside

Karan Veer Mehra, known to be one of the beloved actors of the entertainment industry, is set to impress the audience once again with his on-screen presence. After winning hearts with his unfiltered persona on Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer will soon be seen entertaining fans with his acting prowess in a movie. Yes, Mehra has finally made the big announcement of being a part of a movie alongside heartthrob Harshvardhan Rane. When this news was announced, Chum Darang expressed excitement about Karan Veer's upcoming project.

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram profile, Karan Veer Mehra shared this big news with his fans and followers. The actor disclosed doing the film along with Harshvardhan Rane and others. Helmed and produced by Omung Kumar, this untitled project will feature Karan Veer Mehra, Harshvardhan Rane, Ipsitaa, and Sadia Khateeb in pivotal roles. The film's title, first look, and more updates are yet to be disclosed.

After Karan Veer shared this news with his fans, Chum Darang quickly expressed her excitement over Mehra's project. The actress wrote, "@karanveermehra It was so difficult to kept it a secret this long. All the best to the team. And yeah, good things take time."

Take a look at Chum Darang's story here-

Over the years, Karan Veer Mehra has showcased his acting prowess in several shows like Pavitra Rishta, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, and more. After creating a name for himself in the Television industry, the actor is set to shine on the big screen. Ever since this announcement has been made, fans are going gaga over his upcoming project and can't wait to see him in films.

Advertisement

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer and Chum's friendship in the show has been one of the highlights of the season. Apart from winning love, Karan Veer also won a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh along with the Bigg Boss 18 trophy in January 2025.

ALSO READ: When Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra admitted being fan of THESE 2 Bollywood divas at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025; WATCH