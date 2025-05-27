AMAs 2025: Jennifer Lopez Shrugs Off Ben Affleck Divorce, Kissing Backup Dancers During Performance

Jennifer Lopez isn’t afraid to bring the heat on stage. The songstress made headlines for a kissing stunt with her backup dancers during her performance at the 2025 American Music Awards.

Lopez shocked everyone when she locked lips with her dancers. This comes after her dramatic split from ex-husband Ben Affleck, which kept the couple in headlines for months.

What happened on stage?

Lopez opened the awards ceremony on Monday with a slowed version of Dance Again. She also delivered amazing moves to other hit songs, including Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar, NUEVAVoL by Bad Bunny, Bird of a Feather by Billie Eilish, APT by Bruno Mars, and Rose, Denial is a River by Doechii, among others.

During her performance, Lopez locked lips with both male and female backup dancers—a moment that quickly went viral across social media platforms.

For her outfit, Lopez rocked a nude and black blingy jumpsuit. She looked flawless with makeup that perfectly matched her look, complemented by sleek honey blonde hair.

How did netizens react to the steamy moment?

People online have had mixed reactions to the stunt Jennifer Lopez pulled during her performance. One person on X wrote, “30 years of dancing, 55 years old, Jennifer Lopez STILL GOT IT!!! She will forever be an icon #Amas.”

Another commented, “Jennifer Lopez is literally one of the greatest performers of all time. This lady is almost 56 years old and performing better than people half her age. Damn. Damn. DAMN.”

On the other hand, Tomi Lahren tweeted, “Isn’t it pathetic that every award show has to devolve into this weird cr*p? Jennifer Lopez is 55 fricken years old. This is an embarrassing cry for attention. Sad.”

Meanwhile, many others shared their reactions using GIFs.

