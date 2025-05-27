Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor serve opposite airport fashion looks, carry Dior bag worth Rs 4,95,000
The sibling fashionistas, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor walked the same frame and dished out major lessons on effortless fashion.
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are back in the bay after their dreamy trip to Cannes. After delivering gobsmacking fashion moments at the French Riviera, the duo seems to have taken a break from high-end looks and are embracing comfy vibes. Sridevi’s daughters were spotted today at Jamnagar, delivering minimal fashion goals. They both carried expensive arm candies, with Khushi flaunting her Dior bag worth Rs 4,95,000. Let’s dissect their outfits!
Janhvi Kapoor
Switching from her breathtaking, glamorous Cannes avatars, Janhvi embraced a relaxed outfit, perfect for an off-duty look. The diva radiated a gleeful charm in a khaki-palate fit. She wore a grey shirt in a billowy silhouette, perfect to don in the scorching heat. She rolled up the sleeves and left her shirt crinkly, exuding “I am effortlessly stunning” vibe. The Ulajh actress paired her shirt with Khaki pants and kept her look comfy and understated.
She further slipped on Loro Piana’s mules worth Rs 2,34,800. The suede mules added a quiet luxury appeal to her fit and perfectly complemented her earthy-toned ensemble. The actress skipped any accessories and just flung on square sunglasses.
The Mili actress rounded up her style with a Hermes’ golden-accented, black Birkin bag.
Khushi Kapoor
Being a Gen-Z, Khushi Kapoor, adorned an equally stylish but rather different fashion vibe than her sister. The fashionista embraced a body-hugging ensemble topped with trendy layering. The Loveyapa actress wore an all-black fit with a tank top and high-waist black pants. The body-cinching top and the slim-fit, bootcut pants added a statuesque appeal to Khushi’s form.
The starlet layered her all-black OOTD with a white cropped jacket. The partially zipped-up hooded jacket added contemporary charm to K’s laid-back outfit. Going for the clean-girl aesthetic, the Archies actress sported a sleek updo. She wore minimal, golden studs, keeping her look toned down and demure. The actress completed her look with strapped sandals.
Khushi Kapoor carried the Dior journey bag that featured the brand’s signature canvas with a leather strap. The D-journey bag was the perfect pick to amp up her in-transit style.
While Janhvi Kapoor kept things light and comfy with her relaxed outfit, Khushi channeled an IT-girly energy like a true fashionista.
