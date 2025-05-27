Mrunal Thakur wears comfy tracksuit with formal shirt and Rs 23,000 sunglasses at Mumbai airport
Mrunal Thakur keeps her airport look understated yet effortlessly chic in a neutral-palette outfit.
Mrunal Thakur, the South Indian and Bollywood actress, is nothing less than a fashionista when it comes to serving head-turning moments. Especially with casual looks, Thakur delivers some of the most Pinterest-worthy styles. This was evident when the diva was recently spotted at the airport, walking with panache in a laid-back outfit that was equally cool and stylish.
Being a true trailblazer, the Sita Ramam actress donned an eccentric yet striking three-piece ensemble. The style maven wore a breezy formal shirt in celeste blue, exuding understated charm. The lightweight shirt’s relaxed silhouette was perfect for keeping things easy and comfortable for the flight.
Pivoting from her formal inner layer, Mrunal surprisingly topped the shirt with a beige activewear jacket. The cool jacket, featuring a billowy structure and drop shoulders, brought a street-style vibe—an unexpected layer over formals.
The Hi Nanna actress paired the beige jacket with matching track pants. The relaxed pants with a straight-line silhouette exuded ultimate effortless-chic vibes. Overall, Mrunal’s loungewear combined sportswear with corp-core style, creating a noteworthy, laid-back fashion inspiration.
Embracing a gold-girly aesthetic, Thakur accessorized minimally with chunky golden hoops. She also donned sleek, square-framed sunglasses from Gentle Monster, valued at around Rs 23,000. By skipping any other accessories, she kept her look understated yet striking.
Mrunal Thakur’s sporty airport look
Rounding off her airport look with sporty footwear, the Family Star fame slipped into New Balance linen shoes priced around Rs 8,500. The retro-inspired shoes, featuring suede tan accents, perfectly complemented Mrunal’s relaxed ensemble.
Keeping her glam naturally flawless, Mrunal sported a no-makeup makeup look with a glowing base and nude pink lips. She side-swept her straight hair, maintaining an effortlessly elegant style.
