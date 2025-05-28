After Coolie, are Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna Akkineni reuniting for Jailer 2, with latter playing villain?

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently involved in the shoot of his sequel movie Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. With exciting details about the film emerging, it appears that Nagarjuna Akkineni may play the main antagonist, reuniting with the actor after Coolie.

As per a report by Deccan Herald, Nagarjuna Akkineni is being eyed to play the big bad in Rajinikanth starrer. Apparently, sources close to the project claim that various names were under consideration for the villain role in the film, but after the veteran actor’s performance as Simon in Coolie, the makers settled on Nagarjuna’s name.

However, as of now, these are based solely on reports, and an official confirmation from the production side has yet to be made.

Talking about the film Jailer 2, the upcoming Tamil-language movie is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. With Rajinikanth returning as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, the team has been undergoing shoots.

According to several reports, the makers have approached Nandamuri Balakrishna for a key cameo role with Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar expected to make a return, reprising their previous appearances. Additionally, the film is also said to have actors like Fahadh Faasil, SJ Suryah, and more.

Coming to Nagarjuna Akkineni’s work front, the actor is next set to appear in the film Kuberaa, starring alongside Dhanush. The Sekhar Kammula-directed film is a social thriller slated to release on June 20, 2025. The upcoming venture also features Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and other notable actors in key roles.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth will be hitting the big screens with the Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, releasing on August 14, 2025. The film, touted as an action entertainer, is said to feature the superstar in a negative-shaded role.

With Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao playing pivotal characters, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is also expected to make a cameo appearance. Aside from them, the film features actors such as Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and many more in key roles.

As the film inches closer to release, it will face a clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 this year.

