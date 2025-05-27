Inside Hrithik Roshan vs Jr. NTR’s epic War 2 dance-off: 5 secrets form June shoot that’ll blow your mind

Hrithik Roshan and Jr.NTR’s much-awaited film War 2 is all set to release on August 14, 2025. Fans are super excited for the highly anticipated sequel also starring Kiara Advani in the lead role. The teaser of the film was recently dropped and now fans cannot wait for its release. Hrithik and Jr. NTR’s dance sequence was about to be shot in the first week of March but was canceled. Now, as per a report in Mid-day, director Ayan Mukerji has planned to shoot the epic dance-off in June end. Take a look at five secrets from the June shoot that will blow your mind.

1. Two months preparation

A source told the portal, “The makers had prepped for about two months and were ready to shoot this song in March. Unfortunately, it had to be canceled after Hrithik injured his leg. With the superstar having recovered from the injury, the actors will begin their prep from the first week of June.”

2. 10-day shoot

The source added, “Ayan has lined up a 10-day shoot in June-end, after which it will be a wrap on the spy thriller.”

3. Grand dance set-up

As per the report producer Aditya Chopra and director Ayan Mukerji are planning to make the song a visual spectacle and hence a massive set-up is built.

4. To be shot in Yash Raj Studio

Yes, you heard that right! As per the report, the dance sequence starring Hrithik and Jr NTR will be shot in Yash Raj Studio in Andheri.

5. No phone policy on set

Reportedly, a circular has been issued to the crew prohibiting mobile phones on set. Additionally, a 60-member security team has been hired to prevent any photos from leaking online.

Meanwhile, the teaser of War 2 was released recently and it gave a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan’s RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal and the Jr. NTR as the antagonist. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is set to hit the theaters on August 14, 2025. Kiara Advani will be seen as the female lead in the upcoming War sequel.

