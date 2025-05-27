POLL RESULT: Kartik Aaryan in messy or short hair, fans pick their favorite look of the star and we can’t agree more

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Kartik Aaryan is hands down one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. He will be sporting a messy look for his musical romantic with Sreeleela while a short hair look for his upcoming rom-com, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Recently, we hosted a poll to determine the actor’s favorite look, and no wonder that the majority of the fans voted for his short hair look.

Check out the results

A poll was conducted on May 23 after Kartik Aaryan announced shooting for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Now that the result of the poll hosted is out, one can clearly see his short hair look has gained the majority number of votes, i.e., 76.67%, whereas his look with messy hair has secured only 23.33% of votes.

Announcing the commencement of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri shoot, the actor shared a series of pictures from Europe.

In a multi-picture post, he posted an image of the clapboard from the Mahurat shoot. It also included a few photos of his trimmed hair lying on the floor. "Ray is Raydyyyy #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri," he wrote in the caption accompanying the post.

Notably, the romantic comedy was announced last year in December by the team on social media. This marks the first ever collaboration between Aaryan and Karan Johar after their fallout on Dostana 2.

Directed by Satyaprem Ki Katha fame Sameer Vidwans, the film is backed by Dharma Productions. It is set to release next year on February 13, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Naagzilla actor has sported a messy hair look for his upcoming musical romantic alongside Sreeleela. The title of the movie, directed by Anurag Basu, has yet to be announced, but it is set to release later this year, coinciding with Diwali. Kartik plays the role of a music sensation in the film.

