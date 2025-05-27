Nora Fatehi is too hot to handle in Tom Ford Leopard print gown bedazzled with sequins

Nora Fatehi created a bold and bedazzling fashion moment at the 2025 American Music Awards, capturing hearts in an exclusive Tom Ford dress. The dance queen was styled by a well-renowned fashion stylist duo, Mathew and Reginald Reisman, who have styled international sensations such as Saweetie, Lizzo, and SZA. The diva’s sequin plus leopard print dress is so fire, it needs to be studied. Let’s dive in!

Gracing the purple carpet of AMAS, Fatehi exuded IT-girl vibes, turning heads with her bewitching looks. The dancer wore a stunning designer piece by the brand Tom Ford and stunned with her killer sway. From the tailoring to the fabric, to the embellishments—each element of this dress was top-notch and, of course, Nora only elevated the charm of the fit with her sculpted silhouette.

The Be Happy actress’s high-octane dress was gorgeously busy, with each aspect of the dress creating a fabulous fashion statement. Starting with the tailoring, the dress featured a halter-neck bodice with a large central cut-out, sultrily revealing the actress’s midriff. The sparkly bodice boasted a mosaic of silver and golden sequins, reminiscent of Barbie’s partwear flair.

The bottom of the dress was whimsical and enchanting, featuring a stunning blend of different adornments and textures. The bodycon skirt started higher up the waist, cinched at the thighs to exude glamorous vibes. The upper part of the skirt featured intricate golden sequin work till the slanted hemline. Then, the fabric mesmerizingly transformed into a sarong-like drape, wrapped around her thighs with a side knot. Further down the form, the skirt flared into a flowy silhouette with a floor-grazing train. The black and white leopard print highlighted silver sequins, twinkling with every moment.

The bodycon tailoring of the dress did justice to Fatehi’s sculpted, smoldering figure while she paid homage to the international brand. For the accessories—Jason Derulo’s song—Snake’s fame just adorned large, black earrings in a droplet shape, framed with a gilded accent. She also flaunted a coiled diamond ring for the shimmery look.

Nora Fatehi’s cat-eye makeup

For the makeup, the fashionista exuded siren girl energy with sleek, winged eyeliner that complemented her wild cat-inspired outfit. She boasted a glowy base, topped with blushed-up cheeks and matte pink lips. The fashionista side-swept her hair, letting her wavy tresses rest playfully on her shoulders.

Nora Fatehi’s AMAS look was every inch ravishing in the exclusive Tom Ford dress, and we could only be proud as she draws global attention.

