Trisha Krishnan wears mermaid-style blingy lehenga for Thug Life promotion, perfect for wedding sangeet

When the opportunity of embracing ethnic fashion shows up, Trisha Krishnan reigns supreme. The South Indian heartthrob, with her bewitching beauty and fashion A-game, can make anyone stop and admire. Yet again, the diva served an awe-inspiring neo-ethnic look, which was every inch ravishing. With her alluring diamond set, Krishnan turned up the glamor meter of her navy blue sway.

Trisha Krishnan stepped out for the audio launch ceremony of her upcoming film, Thug Life, garnering awe and attention with her elegant fashion. The actress wore a mesmerizing lehenga set from the brand Mishru. She exuded unparalleled grace in this designer couture as it followed a unique, contemporary style of tailoring.

Starting with the gorgeous top, the bodice featured a structured silhouette with a strapless, subtle sweetheart neckline. The U-shaped hemline of the blouse, sultrily revealing the diva’s waist, exuded modern glamor. The cupped stitching with the body-hugging blouse perfectly accentuated Trisha’s form.

The skirt of the lehenga embodied the perfect mermaid scale aesthetic. Beginning a little lower on the waist, the skirt boasted a cinching silhouette till the knees before cascading into flared bottoms. Unlike usual fish-cut skirts, Krishnan’s flair featured a rather voluminous structure, creating a statement-making fit.

The Mishru brand follows a whimsical floral and botanical signature design that reflected quite lavishly on the Identity actress’s neo-ethnic sway. The ensemble highlighted hand-embroidered wildflower motifs, decorated with shimmery sequins. This intricate art fully spanned both the blouse and the skirt, serving an impeccable artisanal flair.

The light, tulle dupatta balanced Trisha’s heavily embellished lehenga. However, it did feature a scalloped, wildflower appliqué border. The actress beautifully slung the dupatta on her shoulders like a cape. This drape style elevated the contemporary appeal of her lehenga.

Trisha Krishnan’s gorgeous diamond set

For the jewelry, the Road actress opted for lavish diamond jewelry from the brand GRT Jewellers. She adorned a delicate diamond neckpiece, trimmed with strings of dangling diamonds, perfectly complementing her mermaid fashion vibe. She wore matching earrings and a statement diamond ring to complete her outfit with sparkle and brilliance.

The South Indian beauty maven flaunted a glowy glam for this fit with a warm base topped with light blush, highlighter, and contour. She accentuated her eyes with kohl and eyeliner and completed her glam with a glossed-up nude lipstick.

The diva side-swept her hair with her curled-up front strands framing her face gorgeously.

