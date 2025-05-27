Spirit: Triptii Dimri says her ‘heart is full’ as she enjoys vacation amid reports of drawing BIGGEST cheque after replacing Deepika Padukone

After Deepika Padukone’s exit from Spirit, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga officially announced Triptii Dimri as the leading lady of his film alongside Prabhas. The news has already broken the internet, and now it has been reported that the actress has secured her biggest pay cheque for the film. While the actress has taken a leap in her professional journey, she is currently enjoying her holiday in the mountains, admitting her 'heart is full'.

Advertisement

According to a report published in India Today, Triptii Dimri has received a whopping Rs. 6 crore for her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. The upcoming action entertainer is currently in the pre-production phase and is slated to go on floors in October 2025. It is touted as a ‘Pan World’ film, releasing in 9 different languages.

Amid marking a major career milestone in her career, the Animal actress is currently enjoying her joyous time in the peaceful mountains. Taking to her Instagram stories, she consistently offered glimpses in the day (May 27) as she enjoyed the rain and serene beauty of nature.

A streak of pictures from her holiday began with Triptii holding a cookie in her hand. "Snacking-the pahadi way," she wrote alongside. In one of the pictures, she was seen capturing a glimpse on her phone while guarding herself from rain with a black umbrella.

A couple of more pictures showed her blissfully enjoying the view of Mother Nature sitting close to the mountains. "My pahadi heart is full today," she expressed.

Advertisement

Take a look

Her post also included a picture as she held berries in her hand. Getting nostalgic about it, she stated, "A handful of Nostalgia Hisol (local name of berry)." Furthermore, the Dhadak 2 actress also posted a number of beautiful pictures capturing a closer glimpse of beautiful nature.

Take a look

On the professional front, Triptii Dimri will be next seen in Shazia Iqbal’s Dhadak 2 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. After several back-and-forths with the CBFC over certification issues, the romantic saga has got a release date of August 1, 2025.

In addition to this, she also has Arjun Ustara alongside Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the gangster drama is set to release later this year in December.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from India Today. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Housefull 5 trailer launch: 7 moments that were pure CRAZY– from Akshay Kumar’s savage reply on his fees to Abhishek Bachchan dodging accident