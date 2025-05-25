Narivetta Kerala Box Office 1st Weekend: Tovino Thomas’ cop action thriller gets banger start, grosses Rs 5.20 crore

Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, along with Suraj Venjaramoodu and Cheran, is doing well at the box office. The Malayalam movie, helmed by Anuraj Manohar, impressed the audience with its content, thus registering a good growth over the weekend.

Produced and distributed by Indian Cinema Company, Narivetta opened with Rs 1.70 crore on its release day. The movie witnessed a slight drop on Day 2 and collected Rs 1.50 crore, taking the total cume to Rs 3.20 crore in two days of its run. According to estimates, Narivetta jumped on its first Sunday and added around Rs 2 crore to the tally on Day 3. The total box office collection of Narivetta now stands at Rs 5.20 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Narivetta clashed with Detective Ujjawalan alongside other holdover releases at the ticket window. The Tovino Thomas starrer dominated the weekend with a firm hold. All eyes are now on its weekday performance. If the movie maintains a good trend in the coming days, it will emerge as a winner for the actor. For the uninitiated, Narivetta is Tovino Thomas's second release this year after Identity. Interestingly, both movies are cop dramas.

Day-wise box office collection of Narivetta in Kerala is as follows

Day Gross Kerala Collection 1 Rs 1.70 crore 2 Rs 1.50 crore 3 Rs 2.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 5.20 crore

Narivetta in cinemas

Narivetta is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

