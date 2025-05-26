‘Tuchhi cheez…’: What does Abhijeet Bhattacharya think of Chunari Chunari's remake for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai? Find out

Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was officially announced just a couple of days back. The upcoming rom-com will also be recreating the iconic Chunari Chunari song from Biwi No.1 sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya. Most recently, the veteran singer clarified that he "doesn’t care" about it as he shared his views on the song's remake.

Advertisement

Abhijeet Bhattacharya on Chunari Chunari remake

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Abhijeet Bhattacharya revealed that neither the music composer nor the director (David Dhawan) informed him that the song was being remade. "Himmat bhi nahi kar sakte batane ki (They can’t dare to inform me),” he said.

When asked if he minds about the song being reimagined, the singer, in his signature style, admitted, “Mujhe farak nahi padhta itni chhoti cheez se (I don’t care about such little things). I don’t get involved much.”

“In the market, copies are sold more than the original. Only great people know the value of the original. Tuchhi cheez mein main padhta hi nahi hoon (I don’t get involved in such petty things),” he further added.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya calls Chunari Chunari 'not a great song'

In addition to this, during the conversation, Bhattacharya revealed that the song was never his personal favorite. According to him, Chunari Chunari was "not a great song...never," he stressed.

Advertisement

The 66-year-old singer claimed that the musical piece was sung in a hurry, and he doesn’t count it among his "great songs." Abhijeet claimed that it was one of those few songs where the makers wanted to make the lyrics a hit somehow.

Nonetheless, Bhattacharya agreed that he has heard the song being played at functions and parties for the past 25 years. The veteran singer, however, agrees that the song has become iconic for fans.

Chunari Chunari was a part of the 1999 film, Biwi No. 1 which was originally picturized on Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. Even two decades later, it continues to rule the hearts of fans and social media.

Are you excited about Chunari Chunari's remake in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai? Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is set to release on October 10, 2026. Yes, looking forward to the modern touch in classic song No, such cult songs should not be remade

ALSO READ: Dhadak 2 OTT Release: Here’s where you can watch Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s romantic saga after its theatrical run