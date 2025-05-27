Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'CHOCOLATY' look in Kresha Bajaj's cut-out brown bodycon dress is sizzling hot

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes an appearance, everyone stands still. Attending an event last night on 26th May, the actress instantly turned heads and made hearts flutter—and we’re definitely not complaining. She looked sizzling hot in a brown dress with a corset design, and the fit was so perfect, we’re dreaming of owning one just like it. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posed for a stunning photoshoot, proudly flaunting her look in one of her favorite designer Kresha Bajaj’s creations. The Ebene chocolate brown bodycon dress featured a corset-style structure with a body-hugging silhouette that accentuated every curve. The bustier neckline revealed just a hint of cleavage, while the thick straps with cut-out detailing added a bold, modern edge. What truly caught our attention were the long triangular cut-outs on both sides and the sculpted bust, setting her apart from everyone else at the event.

From red carpets to parties, this style icon’s outfit ticks all the boxes—making it the perfect choice to don on various occasions.

Letting her outfit take center stage, the Kushi actress kept her accessories minimal with just a pair of round earrings. Her nails were boldly painted in a shiny brown shade. She left her mid-length hair open with a center parting, styled in loose waves that added the perfect bounce and volume.

Her makeup was equally stunning. A flawless foundation base enhanced her skin’s natural glow, while a touch of highlighter on the cheeks added an illuminating effect. For the eyes, she chose shimmery eyeshadow, curled lashes, and a soft smudge of kajal. To finish, she applied a nude-shade lipstick for a subtle yet polished look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attending an event wasn’t just about showing up—it was about making jaws drop. She effortlessly served looks that instantly raised the temperature. So, the next time you’re looking for something uniquely enchanting, don’t think twice—say yes to this look. With its perfect brown tone, minimal accessories, and glowing makeup, it’s a flawless mix of subtle and striking.

