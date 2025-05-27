7 times Deepika Padukone proved she’s the ultimate Sabyasachi muse

Bollywood fashion queen, Deepika Padukone, has always impressed us with her A-fashion game. Over the years, we’ve noticed that when it comes to making a fashion statement, Sabyasachi has always been her first pick. From couture sarees, lehengas, and jewelry, here are 7 fashion moments when the actress stunned in the iconic Sabyasachi creations. Keep reading!

1. Multi-color saree

For an event, Deepika Padukone wore Sabyasachi’s multi-colored saree featuring shades of yellow, green, blue, and cream. Exuding a shimmery effect, it was delicately adorned with sequin details, giving her a sophisticated touch without pushing too hard. Adding a bold vibe, she paired her saree with a navy blue blouse with a deep neckline showing her cleavage and a sleeveless design.

Talking about her style, DP opted for shoulder-length dangler earrings and stacks of bangles. Her hair was tied into a sleek bun. She nailed her look to perfection.

2. Beige sequin saree

Getting ready for the red carpet event, Deepika Padukone draped herself in the renowned designer’s beige sequin saree. The delicate pastel palette added a soft charm, whereas, the sequins all over it added an illuminating effect. The saree was beautifully paired with a matching sleeveless and backless blouse.

The hair bun kept the focus on her statement accessories and outfit. As for earrings, she chose matching dangler pieces.

3. Gold and black lehenga

Looking regal, the fashion queen donned an embellished gold and black lehenga, and looked like a vision. Screaming drama and elegance, the lehenga was intricately designed with a golden design that stole the show. Moreover, the shimmery backless blouse with full sleeves and round neckline perfectly complemented the lehenga. And was lastly completed with the sheer tissue dupatta.

She tied her hair into a braid, and for jewelry, the Pathaan actress donned a traditional and heavily-embellished choker piece and dangling earrings.

4. Black saree

Serving looks as fabulous as always, Deepika once again stunned in Sabyasachi’s black saree. The plain, rich black fabric was adorned with the silver lace at the borders that added a glamorous touch. The blouse had full sleeves and a round neckline, giving a subtle charm.

Minimal round earrings enhanced her look to perfection, whereas the neat bun hairstyle added a polished twist.

5. Banarasi blue saree

Sticking to the traditional roots, one of the iconic Sabyasachi creations rocked by Deepika Padukone was a banarasi blue saree. Against the blue backdrop, the saree was precisely designed with the golden work, giving an elegant vibe. The plain blue blouse struck the perfect balance without overwhelming things.

The rich choker piece with round earrings added a regal touch. And for hair, she secured it into a low bun.

6. Black lehenga

The Fighter actress looked glamorous in the designer’s black and golden lehenga. It had a sequin deep neckline blouse showing her cleavage, which she beautifully paired with the matching lehenga, making it perfect for the red carpet and festive events. To complete her outfit, she draped a black dupatta and tied it with the black belt around her waist.

Keeping her look trendy, she tied her hair into a low ponytail and styled it with western earrings. As for makeup, she went for a bold approach, keeping the focus on eyes that she accentuated with smokey eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

7. Jewelry

Deepika Padukone walked as a showstopper at Sabyasachi’s 25th-anniversary event in a monochrome fit. The white shirt was layered with the long trench coat, adding the unmissable drama to her look. And to complete her look, she wore tailored pants. Not only Sabysachi's outfit, but the actress also walked the ramp wearing the same designer jewelry that had a rouge Bengal regency choker and matching bracelet.

Her look was anything but basic, each detail screaming attention.

From red carpets to festivals, Deepika Padukone and Sabyasachi are always the inseparable duo, and there’s no doubt that each time they deliver something iconic.

