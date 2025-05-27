IU weaves love story with Heo Nam Jun in remake track release amid BTS’ V dating rumors

How does it feel to fall in love? It begins in whispers — the quiet flutter of something new. A glance that lingers, a smile that feels like sunshine, the thrill of a conversation you never want to end.

That’s exactly the feeling IU captures in her latest music video, Never Ending Story, a remake track released on May 27 at 6 PM KST, which comes during ongoing speculation linking IU to BTS’ V.

Advertisement

The song presents a simple, heartfelt story of love, reflective and nostalgic. While the timing has drawn attention, the track stands on its own as a gentle portrayal of connection, distance, and the passage of time.

About IU's Never Ending Story MV:

In the 4-minute-44-second music video, IU and actor Heo Nam Jun cross paths in the most unexpected of ways. They were young, untouched by the weariness of the real world. Carefree.

Their story unfolds like poetry. A moment shared under a tree during a sudden spring rain, a heavy package IU struggles with until Heo Nam Jun steps in. A photo she gives him — a keepsake he treasures like the way we hold onto someone when love begins to take root. Those are the moments that live rent-free in the heart.

And IU's vocals? Like silk against skin. Each piano chord, each string of the guitar, paints a dreamscape. It feels like you’re watching a beautiful Korean drama — but with real feelings, not scripted ones. The lyrics, too, pierce softly: "Somewhere beyond the reach of our hands..."

Advertisement

But as with many love stories that shimmer too brightly, not all are meant to reach the shore.

The ending isn’t a happy one. It’s tender, but tragic. Years pass. They grow up. Life moves forward, but memories cling on. Heo Nam Jun returns to the shop where they first met. So does IU — but they arrive at different times.

Two hearts still searching, but now like ghosts passing in parallel timelines. He still carries her photo in his wallet, the one she gave him as a token of young love. The photo slips out, unnoticed. IU later finds it tucked away in a forgotten corner of the store. She picks it up and places it gently inside a book she was carrying. Then quietly, she gives the book away.

BTS' V and IU's Dating Rumour:

The speculation began after IU was spotted dining casually with BTS V and 2AM’s Lim Seulong during her birthday celebrations, even as V continues to serve in the military, as of May 16, 2025.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time IU and BTS’ V have sparked dating speculation. Earlier this year, the two collaborated on the music video Love Wins All, a powerful and visually stunning short film that finds them in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic world.

In it, IU and BTS' V portrayed a couple fighting to survive amid crumbling surroundings. Their chemistry was so good that rumours of them dating spread like wildfire.

ALSO READ: Did BTS’ V and IU dine with 2AM’s Lim Seulong amid rising dating rumors?