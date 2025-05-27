Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 33: Mohanlal's all-time blockbuster nears its end, adds Rs 40 lakh on 5th Tuesday
Mohanlal's biggest blockbuster targets a theatrical end at a staggering figure of Rs 119 crore at the Kerala box office.
Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead, is now in its final leg at the box office. Released on April 25, the movie is gaining traction even in its 5th week. However, as the film is set for its OTT release this weekend, it won't stick to the cinemas anymore.
Opened with Rs 5 crore, Thudarum scripted history by becoming the first ever movie to zoom past the Rs 100 crore mark at the Kerala box office. The family entertainer, directed by Tharun Moorthy wrapped its one month of theatrical run at a staggering figure of Rs 116 crore. As per estimates, the Mohanlal movie added another Rs 40 lakh to the tally on its Day 33 (5th Tuesday), bringing its total cume to Rs 117.05 crore gross in Kerala.
Going by the current trends, the movie will soon wrap its theatrical run, somewhere around Rs 119 crore to Rs 120 crore gross.
Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Kerala collection
|1
|Rs 5.10 crore
|2
|Rs 7.00 crore
|3
|Rs 8.20 crore
|4
|Rs 6.85 crore
|5
|Rs 6.50 crore
|6
|Rs 6.30 crore
|7
|Rs 7.05 crore
|8
|Rs 5.65 crore
|9
|Rs 6.35 crore
|10
|Rs 7.50 crore
|11
|Rs 5.30 crore
|12
|Rs 4.50 crore
|13
|Rs 4 crore
|14
|Rs 3.35 crore
|15
|Rs 3 crore
|16
|Rs 3.80 crore
|17
|Rs 4.80 crore
|18
|Rs 2.70 crore
|19
|Rs 2.30 crore
|20
|Rs 1.90 crore
|21
|Rs 1.35 crore
|22
|Rs 1.50 crore
|23
|Rs 1.80 crore
|24
|Rs 2.00 crore
|25
|Rs 1.25 crore
|26
|Rs 1.20 crore
|27
|Rs 1.30 crore
|28
|Rs 1.20 crore
|29
|Rs 0.60 crore
|30
|Rs 0.70 crore
|31
|Rs 1.10 crore
|32
|Rs 0.50 crore
|33
|Rs 0.40 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 117.05 crore (est.)
Thudarum is in cinemas now
Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Maaman Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 11: Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer fetches Rs 1.65 crore on 2nd Monday, nears Rs 30 crore mark