Anushka Sharma IPL Dipika Kakar Triptii Dimri Spirit Bollywood Newswrap Sanjay Dutt Dhurandar Shraddha Kapoor teams up with Chhaava director Housefull 5 Trailer Launch War 2 Karan Veer Mehra Abhijeet Bhattacharya Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 33: Mohanlal's all-time blockbuster nears its end, adds Rs 40 lakh on 5th Tuesday

Mohanlal's biggest blockbuster targets a theatrical end at a staggering figure of Rs 119 crore at the Kerala box office.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on May 27, 2025 | 11:22 PM IST | 4K
Mohanlal
Credits: Rejaputhra Visual Media

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead, is now in its final leg at the box office. Released on April 25, the movie is gaining traction even in its 5th week. However, as the film is set for its OTT release this weekend, it won't stick to the cinemas anymore. 

Opened with Rs 5 crore, Thudarum scripted history by becoming the first ever movie to zoom past the Rs 100 crore mark at the Kerala box office. The family entertainer, directed by Tharun Moorthy wrapped its one month of theatrical run at a staggering figure of Rs 116 crore. As per estimates, the Mohanlal movie added another Rs 40 lakh to the tally on its Day 33 (5th Tuesday), bringing its total cume to Rs 117.05 crore gross in Kerala. 

Advertisement

Going by the current trends, the movie will soon wrap its theatrical run, somewhere around Rs 119 crore to Rs 120 crore gross. 

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Day Gross Kerala collection
1 Rs 5.10 crore
2 Rs 7.00 crore
3 Rs 8.20 crore 
4 Rs 6.85 crore 
5 Rs 6.50 crore 
6 Rs 6.30 crore 
7 Rs 7.05 crore
8 Rs 5.65 crore
9 Rs 6.35 crore
10 Rs 7.50 crore
11 Rs 5.30 crore 
12 Rs 4.50 crore
13 Rs 4 crore
14 Rs 3.35 crore
15 Rs 3 crore 
16 Rs 3.80 crore
17 Rs 4.80 crore 
18 Rs 2.70 crore 
19 Rs 2.30 crore 
20 Rs 1.90 crore 
21 Rs 1.35 crore 
22 Rs 1.50 crore
23 Rs 1.80 crore
24 Rs 2.00 crore 
25 Rs 1.25 crore 
26 Rs 1.20 crore
27 Rs 1.30 crore 
28 Rs 1.20 crore 
29 Rs 0.60 crore
30 Rs 0.70 crore
31 Rs 1.10 crore
32 Rs 0.50 crore 
33 Rs 0.40 crore (est.)
Total Rs 117.05 crore (est.)

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Maaman Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 11: Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer fetches Rs 1.65 crore on 2nd Monday, nears Rs 30 crore mark

About The Author
Mohit Dixit

With a master's degree in mass communication, Mohit finds his comfort in the world of cinema. Ha...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles