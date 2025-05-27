Tiger Shroff flaunts his abs in barely buttoned white shirt and blazer look, it's too hot to handle

The Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff’s one glimpse is enough to make girls fall head over heels every time. Attending the star-studded event last night (May 26), the actor looked polished and stylish in a formal white and cream outfit. It featured a shirt, blazer, and pants that instantly caught everyone's attention. He took to his social media handle to share the photos of him with his sister, and we aren’t getting over it so soon. Want to know the details of his look? Then keep reading!

Going suave and stylish for the night event, Tiger Shroff raised the hotness level, rocking a formal look. The barely buttoned white shirt showcased his ripped chest and abs. Keeping the shirt open and closing the last button, the actor further decided to tuck it into the formal pants. The cream pants had a neat waistband and a slightly loose silhouette, perfect to carry comfort and style hand in hand.

To complete his appearance, the handsome hunk layered his white shirt with a cream blazer, which looked sleek and sharp, just perfect for the occasion. Men in formal wear are always a sight to watch, and we just can’t stop admiring this hot vision.

The Baaghi star wore a thick silver chain around his neck and a ring that added just the right amount of style without going too overboard. He further shaded his eyes with the cool sunglasses that gave off absolutely no-nonsense energy.

Enhancing his masculine charm, he sharply trimmed his beard and styled his hair perfectly with no strands out of place.

This look of Tiger Shroff looks straight out of a fashion magazine, and no doubt, he was making sure that everyone around got blurred with the sole focus on him. This look serves as the perfect inspiration for men’s fashion.

The actor was accompanied by his sister, Krishna Jackie Shroff, who wore a burnt pink Italian tulle gown from Bhawnarao, which cost Rs 52,500. And the duo together were giving the perfect brother-sister goals.

