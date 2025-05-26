Dilip Joshi Birthday: Top 10 funniest moments of Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, encounter with ghost to getting framed by saleswoman

Dilip Joshi is one of the prominent names in the Indian entertainment industry, and he receives immense love for his performances. His character Jethalal from the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has carved an irreplaceable place in the hearts of the audience. He was, is and will always remain one of the beloved actors in the industry. As the star celebrates his birthday today (May 26), let’s revisit the times when his character, Jethalal, left us in splits in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Top 10 funniest moments of Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

1. Encountering a ghost

This is one of the favorite storylines of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The episodes are still watched on repeat by audiences and are enjoyed just as much. It was Jethalal from the Gokuldham society who first encountered the lady ghost amidst a dark, rainy night. Here, his hilarious expressions, experiences and scenes with Champaklal were among the audience's favorites.

Watch a glimpse of this scene here-

2. Being framed by a saleswoman

When Jethalal planned to enjoy a Sunday resting at his house, his former employee arrived as a surprise saleswoman. Her name was Sweetie who tried to frame him to get money from him. Daya and Champaklal, who were out for an event, were shocked to see Jethalal and Sweetie close when they returned home. During this, Jethalal's dialogues and his troubled condition were enjoyed by the viewers.

Watch a glimpse of this scene here-

3. Getting trapped by Gulabo

Jethalal, who wanted to be an actor, acted in a movie before marrying Daya, which landed him in big trouble after many years. Gulabo, who claimed to be Jethalal's first wife, paid an uninvited visit to his house, blaming him for abandoning her after their marriage. This whole plot unfolded over a long time, where Jethalal was constantly questioned by his society members, and even landed in legal trouble.

His annoyance with Gulabo, showing his love for Daya, and his amazing one-liners during this situation left audiences in splits. Jethalal even pretended to be a saint to get rid of Gulabo. His dialogue 'Yami, Pagli Deewani' directed towards Gulabo's lawyers remains one of his hilarious one-liners.

Watch a glimpse of this scene here-

4. Being kidnapped for money

You would be lying if you said you didn't enjoy the initial episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah! A plot where Jethalal gets kidnapped is still one of the best stories of the show. His quirky conversation with the kidnappers was one such unique scene that left audiences in splits. His true sense of humor was showcased here.

Watch a glimpse of this scene here-

5. Accidentally being hypnotized

The only time Jethalal obeyed everything Daya, Tapu, and Champaklal said. Jethalal, who wanted to hypnotise Champaklal and Tapu to make them obey his instructions, accidentally got hypnotized, all thanks to Daya. And what happens after that is just a laughter riot. From doing Tapu's homework to almost selling his house, Jethalal loses his sense as he gets hypnotized. His dialogue 'Chalega' while nodding his head and smiling just simply won hearts.

Watch a glimpse of this scene here-

6. Becoming a caretaker

Who doesn't relate to Jethalal? Just having a peaceful Sunday lying in bed after a good meal is what everyone dreams of. Sadly, his dream didn't come true when Daya's friend's son came to his house. Jethalal was in awe seeing the kid sleep for a few minutes before the kid made Jethalal's Sunday chaotic.

When the child wakes up, he keeps Jethalal on his toes by asking him to play with him. From irritating Jethalal to not letting him sleep, the kid leaves Jethalal frustrated. Fans resonated with Dilip Joshi's character here, as many do not appreciate mischievous kids ruining their peaceful Sunday.

Watch a glimpse of this scene here-

7. Facing threats with electricity

In an attempt to be a savior for Babita, Jethalal lands in huge trouble that literally 'shocks' him. He offers help to Babita after the tubelight in her house flickers. Goli accompanies Jethalal to Babita's house. While repairing the tubelight, Jethalal gets a big shock, leaving him terrified.

Here, Goli teasing Jethalal and mimicking him was one of the funniest scenes of this plot. Jethalal's 'Nahi' in a trembling tone left everyone worried around him. Jethalal then gets scared of electricity and faces numerous obstacles. However, Daya helps him to overcome this fear.

Watch a glimpse of this scene here-

8. Adjusting to life after returning from London

After returning from London to Gokuldham society, Jethalal avoids getting back to his normal lifestyle. He enjoys living a life that he lived in London. However, Champaklal then calls him out and threatens him to change his lifestyle and funky hair look. Out of fear of his father, he gets a haircut on the road and is seen by Goli. Jethalal fears Goli informing everyone about his haircut on the road. He even gets saved before Babita spots him. This whole sequence was a fun entertainer for fans.

Watch a glimpse of this scene here-

9. Turning into a servant

Be a boss like Jethalal! In order to get Bagha and Bawri married, Jethalal turns into a servant, and what follows is simply unmissable. From working the entire day to getting frustrated with Bawri's mother's strict criticism, Jethalal's life turns into hell when he tries to help Bagha. However, this entire scene was enjoyed by the audience, as Jethalal's priceless expressions won hearts.

Watch a glimpse of this scene here-

10. Getting locked in his shop

The Chaddi gang truly troubled Jethalal. However, audiences had a laughter riot as Jethalal faced trouble. Jethalal accidentally got locked inside his shop by his staff, Natu Kaka and then had to battle with the thieves. He also landed in jail, during which his conversation with another robber was quite interesting. Jethalal informs the thief about his net worth and business. The show's plot was quite engaging.

Watch a glimpse of this scene here-

Apart from the above-mentioned scenes, there have been many instances when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi's acting prowess, proved why he is one of the finest actors in the industry.

Pinkvilla team wishes superstar Dilip Joshi a very Happy Birthday!

