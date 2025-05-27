Ahn Jae Hong calls on-screen kiss with Yoo Ah In in Hi5 ‘symbolic’ moment of reconciliation, says he ‘approached it with sincerity’

In a film brimming with action, offbeat superpowers, and high-concept drama, it's a quiet, unexpected moment that has audiences buzzing. HI.5, the upcoming fantasy-action comedy directed by Kang Hyoung Chul, has drawn fresh attention, not just for its superhero flair, but for a kissing scene between Yoo Ah In and Ahn Jae Hong that no one saw coming.

At a press event held on May 26 in Seoul, the cast and crew gathered to discuss the film. But it was Ahn Jae Hong’s reflection on one emotionally charged moment that drew the spotlight: a kiss shared between his character and male co-star Yoo Ah In.

“It was a symbolic moment showing the emotional reconciliation between two previously antagonistic characters," Ahn Jae Hong shared with quiet conviction. “I approached it with sincerity, understanding its importance in the character arc," she added.

It's a small but significant moment in a story otherwise packed with genre tropes, and it’s sparked curiosity for reasons that go beyond marketing hype.

For director Kang Hyoung Chul, the scene was always part of the vision. He chose not to comment directly on the media’s fixation with the kiss, instead emphasizing the collaborative nature of the project. “This film is the product of many people’s dedication. Every scene, every moment, was built with care,” he noted.

About Hi5

Set in a world where 5 strangers develop inexplicable powers after receiving organ transplants from the same donor, Hi.5 isn’t your typical superhero movie. The film leans more into its characters’ psychological shifts than flashy battles. Yoo Ah In plays Gi Dong, a laid-back loner who gains the ability to control electronics.

Ahn Jae Hong’s Ji Seong is a struggling writer grappling with sudden inner transformation.

Yoo Ah In's Legal Issue

Yoo Ah In's ongoing legal situation involving drug abuse allegations has cast uncertainty over the film’s release. Despite this, the studio is moving ahead, and the film is slated to hit theaters on May 30.

