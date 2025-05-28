The Bold and the Beautiful May 27 Episode Recap: Carter and Hope Get Engaged in Intimate Ceremony

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful opens with Liam spending time with Kelly, teaching her card tricks, and giving her all the love possible. Kelly is also excited to be with Liam and blurts praises about the latter to Finn.

Liam tucks Kelly into the bed, and the men have a talk. Liam asks Finn if he has spoken to anybody about him, especially Li. Finn denies it, and the latter is happy to have one person around him who is tight-lipped.

They discuss that Liam will start to look sick very soon, and it will be difficult for Finn to keep the secret for long. Liam says he has no idea how to tell the truth about his health condition to his close ones, especially his daughters.

At the loft, Carter and Hope are spending intimate moments with each other when Carter pulls out a ring and proposes to Hope. He was all confident and happy until he realized that Hope is reluctant.

If Carter wanted to go his way, he would have gotten married to the latter right then and there. However, he convinces Hope that he will be the husband she wants. Hope also reveals that she had dreamt of marrying Carter one day and finally says, Yes!

Meanwhile, Ridge meets with Steffy and Taylor, who are discussing the return of Hope to the office. He definitely has questions and asks Steffy how she went from hating Hope to now helping her.

Steffy claims that she is trying to get along with Hope, as she wants only peace and harmony. Steffy’s statements confuse Ridge even more.

