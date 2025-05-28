Big Ben OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Anu Mohan, Vinay Forrt starrer Malayalam thriller online

Big Ben is a Malayalam mystery thriller film that was released in theaters in July last year. Almost 11 months after its premiere, the movie is now set to make its digital debut as the makers have finally secured a good OTT deal. Although it was initially expected to stream on digital platforms earlier this year, the producers have now made the official announcement.

When and where to watch Big Ben

Big Ben will start streaming on Sun NXT from May 30, 2025. Announcing the same on the OTT giant’s X account, the makers wrote, "A ticking clock. A missing child. And a truth that may shatter everything. Find out what else unravels when a botched kidnapping brings everything to light!! Big Ben - Coming soon, on SunNXT!"

Check out the official announcement post of Big Ben OTT release below:

Official trailer and plot of Big Ben

Big Ben tells the story of Jean Antony, a police officer from Kerala, who moves to the UK with his wife, Lovely. The latter takes up a job there and Jean accompanies her. Soon after arriving, he gets into a conflict with a colleague at Lovely’s workplace. This confrontation leads to Jean’s arrest.

Following the incident, child welfare authorities intervene and take custody of their young daughter after claiming the couple is not fit to care for her. The rest of the film revolves around Jean and Lovely’s attempt to reunite with their child. They struggle to understand and navigate the UK’s legal system.

With limited knowledge of British laws and mounting pressure, they begin a legal battle to regain custody.

Cast and crew of Big Ben

Big Ben features Vijay Babu, Aditi Ravi, Anu Mohan, and Vinay Forrt in prominent roles. The supporting cast includes Miya George, Jaffer Idukki, Chandhunadh, Shebin Benson, Baby Hannah, Biju Sopanam, Nisha Sarangh, and Bitu Thomas.

The film is produced under the banner of Braintree Productions by Prajay Kamat, Eldo Thomas, and Siby Aranjany. It is written and directed by Bino Augustine. The cinematography is handled by Sajad Kaakku, while Rino Jacob takes charge of the editing.

