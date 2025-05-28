Lee Jin Ho alleges Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae Ron in 2019, not 2015 and he has 'proof'

YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, who has been extensively covering Kim Sae Ron in his videos and sharing intimate details gathered from those close to her. On May 27, he addressed the controversy surrounding her alleged relationship with Kim Soo Hyun when she was underage. To debunk these claims, he pointed at Kim Sae Ron's phone's model in a widely circulated photo. The iOS device was allegedly his piece of 'evidence' to substantiate his claim.

Lee Jin Ho posts new video regarding Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating scandal

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron dated for sometime before breaking up in 2020. However, the controversy lies with the commencement of the love connection, with the late actress' side claiming it to be 2015, while the other side claimed it was 2019. Lee Jin Ho presented his support for the latter, through a YouTube video titled "The 2016 Kim Soo-yun Hat… Another Piece of Crucial Evidence? The Truth Behind Kim Sae-ron‘s Dating Photo.”

What was Lee Jin Ho's video about?

Released on May 27, the video featured Lee Jin Ho debunking claims of Kim Sae Ron being 16 in a couple photo with Kim Soo Hyun wearing a black cap and the duo sporting similar red-black puffer jackets. The actress' bereaved family claimed that the photo featured Kim Soo Hyun's 2016-era baseball cap, which indicated to him dating Kim Sae Ron when she was underage. According to the YouTuber, the mirror selfie was taken with iPhone 11, a model released in September 2019.

“The model of the phone doesn’t match the claimed timeline,” he said. Regarding the cap, he mentioned that reusing an old cloth or accessory was not something unusal. However, the overlooked details about the phone was his alleged 'evidence' that the photo was taken after Kim Sae Ron (born in 2000) turned a legal adult.

Is Lee Jin Ho allowed to cover Kim Sae Ron?

The bereaved family's legal representative filed multiple complaints against the YouTuber, citing defamation of the deceased through his videos. The Seoul court granted the pleas, ordering Lee Jin Ho to stop covering Kim Sae Ron for three months. As a result, his recent videos about her are not legally permissible.

