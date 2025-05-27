Problematic Men: Will BTS' RM feature alongside EXO's Suho as show returns after 5 years?

RM was part of the cast of Problematic Men from the show's premiere in February 2015 until July 16, 2015. He had to leave the show midway due to his schedule clashes with group activities. The fun show last aired in 2020 and fans are delighted with the announcement of its comeback in 2025. The news was shared by the K-media outlet My Daily. With the new edition of the show being mathematics-based, speculations are abuzz regarding RM's potential return as a cast.

Possibility of RM joining Problematic Men

With RM's military discharge on June 10, fans are curious about the potential projects he might take on. Problematic Men, a show that could leverage the BTS leader's high IQ, might just get a surprise boost with his involvement. Given the new edition's maths-based theme, the K-pop star's participation would mark an interesting addition to the series. If confirmed, this would be his first project post-discharge, generating considerable excitement among fans.

The timing fits perfectly, with the show's new season set to drop on June 23, just a few days after RM's discharge. The artist is known for his high IQ, and a maths-based show might be perfect for him.

Moreover, his existing rapport with the original cast only adds to the hype. They adored him and kept in touch with RM, even years after his departure from the show. Notably, they mentioned RM even in the last season's broadcast. They even reunited for a gala evening at Jun Hyun Moo's house last year.

About Problematic Men's upcoming season



The new edition of the brain game show will include Jun Hyun Moo, EXO's Suho, Jung Seung Je, Bae Sung Jae, John Park and Kim Gyu Min as cast members. Notably, Suho's role as a problematic student has earned significant attention as he is known for his dislike for maths. He previously shared with fans that he had given up on the subject and the appearance of someone like that in a maths-based show seemed interesting.

He, along with Jun Hyun Moo were also part of the 2015 edition of Problematic Men. Their return in the latest season got fans beyond excited.

