‘I want a real woman to kiss…’: Kamal Haasan on emergence of AI after taking a special course in USA

Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life is slated to release on June 5, 2025. Ahead of the movie hitting the big screens, the veteran actor was seen in a chat with India Today, where he dropped details about AI after taking a course on the same.

The superstar had taken a special course on AI and wasn’t too keen on its use in cinema. In his words, the actor said, “I would never be satisfied with a digital kiss from a baby. I want a real baby. You understand? I want a real woman to kiss. I want a real man to hold like that. A hologram won't do.”

Advertisement

“I want to shake hands with Mani Ratnam. Who cares about a hologram of Mani Ratnam? It doesn't think like him. It's tweaked by somebody else. So, I like the AI, but I'm not sure that AI will like me. Now I have to catch up, and then we'll see,” Kamal Haasan added.

Concluding his words, the superstar made it clear that, like how humans have conquered the seas and space, we would also control AI.

Talking about the actor’s work front, Kamal Haasan is reuniting with director Mani Ratnam after 38 years. As the Nayakan duo comes together for a second time with Thug Life, the team is set to present another gangster venture.

The movie tells the story of Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker, a gangster who adopts a young boy named Amaran, highlighting how their destinies are intertwined. Raising him as his own, Sakthivel sees Amaran as his successor. However, the former is presumed to be dead at a moment, with suspicions leading to his foster son being the conspirator.

Advertisement

Making a return, Sakthivel is hell-bent on revenge, shaping the rest of the movie to be a game of death venture. With Haasan and STR in the lead, Thug Life has Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, and more in key roles.

Moving ahead, Kamal Haasan has a film with action choreographer duo AnbArivu, tentatively titled KH237.

ALSO READ: Tourist Family OTT Release: When and where to watch comedy-drama as it grosses close to Rs 60 crore in theaters