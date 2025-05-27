Anushka Sharma’s reaction to Rishabh Pant’s somersault after striking century against Virat Kohli’s RCB goes VIRAL

Anushka Sharma is yet again spotted in the stands as she arrived to support her husband, Virat Kohli’s IPL team, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In a nail-biting match, the opponent team, Lucknow Super Giants’ skipper Rishabh Pant, secured a century. He expressed his happiness by doing a somersault on the field, while it was the actress’ reaction that went viral on the internet.

The thrilling match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants is taking place in Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium. During the match, Rishabh Pant smashed 10 fours and eight sixes, leading to an impressive century. Notably, this was the cricketer’s first century since IPL 2018, and he ensured to celebrate the milestone achievement with a somersault.

After capturing this heartwarming moment of Pant, the camera shifted to Virat Kohli’s wife and actress Anushka Sharma, who was present in the stands. Representing every RCB fan, her smile was seen fading away as she watched Pant, enjoying the achievement against her husband’s team.

Soon after, a user also shared the actress’ reaction on X and expressed, "Cameraman is OP He shown this face of Anushka Sharma after Rishabh Pant did front flip for century celebration."

After such a long time, the Sultan actress was spotted in the stands in the Lucknow stadium a couple of days back. She had arrived to support RCB against SunRisers Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Kohli has been juggling well between matches and his spiritual devotion. Accompanied by his wife, he recently took his second spiritual trip within a month of visiting Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan. This time, the power couple sought blessings at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi.

A number of viral glimpses showed the couple offering prayers at the temple. They were also joined by priests who facilitated the couple’s darshan and rituals.

In other news, Kohli left all his fans heartbroken after announcing his retirement from the Test Cricket match format earlier this month. While celebrities like Javed Akhtar and Angad Bedi hoped for the cricketer to reconsider his decision, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more shared emotional posts on their respective social media handles reacting to his decision.

