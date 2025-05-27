Housefull 5 trailer launch: 7 moments that were pure CRAZY– from Akshay Kumar’s savage reply on his fees to Abhishek Bachchan dodging accident

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming comedy caper Housefull 5 was launched in a grand event in Mumbai. The star-studded launch was attended by the ensemble star cast with director Tarun Mansukhani, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and other team members. As one can anticipate, the special event witnessed several viral moments that made the gathering even more special. Check them out.

Top 7 viral moments from Housefull 5 trailer launch

1. Akshay Kumar’s savage response on how much he charged for Housefull 5

During the trailer launch of Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar, in his quintessential trademark style, gave a savage response when asked about his fees for the comedy caper. He said, "Agar maine paise liye honge toh main tujhe kyun btaun (Why should I tell you even if I've charged a fee)?" leaving all in splits.

He continued with his hilarious response, stating, "Tu hamara bhatija lagta hai jo main tujhe btaun...maine paise liye hain, bahut ache khaase liye, film bani, bahut ache khaase budget pe bani, bahut maza aaya...aaj khushi ka din hai...aur tu...raid daalna hai tune (Are you my nephew that I should tell you...I've charged a high amount, film has been made on a huge budget and we enjoyed. It's a happy day and you...do you have to conduct a raid)?"

2. Abhishek Bachchan narrowly escapes an accident

A video making waves online shows Abhishek Bachchan standing under a demolished terrace. A part of the ceiling was broken, which the actor and other team members were seen observing.

3. Akshay Kumar calls himself a ‘huge fan’ of Charlie Chaplin

Talking about the fifth installment, Akshay Kumar argued that slapstick comedy is difficult, which they’ve mixed with action comedy in their film. Further admitting to being a 'huge fan' of Charlie Chaplin, he also showed the photo of the celebrated artist that he keeps in his wallet.

"I am a huge fan of Charlie Chaplin because of the way he does comedy without saying a single word, with so much of physicalness. So, I can say that kind of comedy I am a huge fan of. So, this film has that," he said.

4. Jackie Shroff roasts Akshay Kumar

When asked about the biggest prankster on set, Akshay Kumar was quick to name Jackie Shroff. However, he responded to the actor's remark with his signature style.

Shroff mentioned that everyone is a joker, further adding, "Sabse bada jisne abhi bola safed suit mein... uske saamne kaun bol sakta hai kuch...ek number ka badmaash hai, khade khade shirt kab nikal deta hai maloom nahin padta hai (The one in the white suit (Akshay) is the biggest them of all. You will not even realize he played a prank on you)."

In addition to this, he stole the show by recreating his son Tiger Shroff’s iconic dialogue. He said, "All my love to you...han baba chhotti bachi hai kya re," attracting a huge response from the audience.

5. Akshay Kumar’s prank on Nargis Fakhri

If Akshay Kumar is in the house, how can one not expect pranks? After the trailer launch, a fun moment was captured between the Bhooth Bangla actor and Nargis Fakhri after he stuck Sajid Nadiadwala's name slip to her back.

6. Nargis Fakhri expresses excitement about her comeback

Nargis Fakhri is set to return to the silver screen with Housefull 5 after a long hiatus. The excitement on the actress’ face was quite visible, which she also put into words when asked. She said, "It is just so much emotion inside. So much excitement."

She went on to share a funny anecdote, recalling how the comedy caper happened to her after she met Sajid Nadiadwala in an elevator. Walking down memory lane, she remembered telling the producer, 'Hey, I miss you...I think we should work together again.” After that, Nadiadwala called her up, and she landed the part.

On a lighter note, she also expressed her surprise about such an ensemble star cast, especially the girls getting along.

7. Nana Patekar's unique prank on Jacqueline Fernandez

When Nana Patekar was asked about the prank he played on set, he jokingly mentioned that he spoke in Marathi with everyone.

"Prank kiya tha main Marathi mein baat karta tha...isse bada prank nahin kar sakta tha (I spoke in Marathi and there couldn't be any bigger prank than that)." He went on to speak in Marathi with the actress and the audience, further stating that there was no insecurity between the star cast.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5, led by Akshay Kumar, also features Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chunky Panday, Sanjay Dutt, Ranjeet, Jackie Shroff, Johny Lever, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nikitin Dheer, Soundarya Sharma and Nana Patekar among others.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the fifth installment of the beloved franchise is set to release next month on June 6, 2025.

