Deborra-Lee Furness Files for Divorce From Hugh Jackman After Struggling to Split 250 Million USD Fortune for 2 Years

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have been separated for several years. Amid the Wolverine actor moving on in his life, the Australian actress has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, whom she married in 1996.

According to a source close to the former couple, the star of The Story of Lost Souls has adopted two children with Jackman and has received a substantial amount for spousal support following the split.

According to the media reports, the Logan actor has entered into a romantic relationship with Sutton Foster. The latter is alleged to have moved into the movie star’s mansion and is snapped spending time with Jackman on several occasions.

Sources’ statements regarding the split

In conversation with the media portal, the sources close to the X-Men actor and Furness revealed that the latter decided to step back from an already broken marriage to get the closure that she had required for so long.

An insider shared, “A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with, which includes a handsome spousal support payment.”

They further stated, “There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement, but in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure. There is not going to be any drama with it, which gives her the closure that she needed.”

Moreover, the sources claimed that the exes have talked and settled out the details in terms of alimony. They have also agreed to be the “best parents” to their children.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness struggle to split 250 million USD

While it all looks easy on the outside, the sources claim that Jackman and Furness’ split could turn messy, as the former couple has been struggling to split their net worth of 250 million USD. An insider revealed that one of the reasons behind the duo not filing for a divorce before was not having a prenup.

The reports suggested, “When they got married, they thought it would be forever. Who doesn’t? At the time, neither of them expected Hugh’s career to get as enormous as it has.”

The source added, “Because there was no prenup, and he made a fortune during their marriage, this divorce is not going to be cut and dry. It may even get messy because the stakes are high. A lot of moving parts need to be worked out and there is a huge amount of money involved.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness were married for 27 years.

