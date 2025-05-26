Hera Pheri 3: After Paresh Rawal's tweet, his lawyers make BIG REVELATIONS about his exit from upcoming film co-starring Akshay Kumar

Paresh Rawal’s exit from the most-anticipated comic caper, Hera Pheri 3, came as a shocker to many. Soon after, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films, sent a legal notice to Rawal claiming damages worth Rs 25 crore. Now, Rawal’s team has released a statement explaining his exit from the film. Read on!

On May 25, 2025, Paresh Rawal took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and penned, “My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest.” Soon after, his legal team released its first statement, talking about the issue.

Paresh Rawal’s team told IANS, “Admittedly, they did not deliver the story, screenplay, and also a draft of a long-form agreement, which was fundamental to the engagement of our client. In the absence of these and also since Mr. Nadiadwala, the producer of the original films, issued notice to our client and raised issues on the making of the film, our client chose to exit and returned the money with interest by terminating the Term sheet.”

After the producers of the film sued the senior star for Rs 25 crore, calling it an “unprofessional attitude”, Akshay Kumar’s production house stated in a statement that Rawal’s sudden exit has caused severe financial losses to the company. Soon after, Paresh refunded his signing fee of Rs 11 lakhs, including an additional 15 percent interest.

Now, in their statement, Rawal’s team responded to the claims of the producers (including Akshay Kumar) incurring losses. The lawyers claimed that they accepted the money but later sent an “untenable notice” to the OMG actor.

They shared, “First they accepted the monies but later unfortunately sent an untenable notice to our client when knowingly nothing was and is ready including no story and cloud over the title: so, there can never be any loss. I hope they would accept this reality and move on from our client (sic).”

While Akshay was supposed to star in the third instalment of the Hera Pheri franchise with Suniel Shetty, he was also producing it.

