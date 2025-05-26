Mira Rajput wears Rs 1,38,000 heels in Mumbai rains with linen outfit and we call it a brave fashion move
Mira Rajput’s shirt over skirt outfit might just be the next best monsoon fashion trend.
Mira Rajput Kapoor, the lifestyle maven and beauty guru, serves as the best styling inspiration when it comes to effortless and sophisticated fashion. Yet again, the fashionista was papped donning a summer-perfect shirt over a skirt ensemble which was equal parts trendy and elegant. She rounded up her look with Bottega Veneta Mules worth around Rs 1,38,000, delivering posh vibes.
Shahid Kapoor’s wife was spotted channeling high-socialite energy in a stunning outfit. She wore a breezy two-piece ensemble, perfectly complementing Mumbai’s current rainy weather. The diva wore what looked like a linen-blend shirt, keeping it light and manageable. The beige-hued shirt in a relaxed silhouette and extended hemline kept it airy and comfortable for a laid-back outing. Rajput fastened only the center buttons of her shirt, leaving the rest open for a casual-chic look.
Mira ditched the usual pants with shirt combo and instead opted for a matching skirt to sport a quirky style. The flared skirt with the ankle-length hemline kept the dress’s silhouette breezy, making it a cool everyday staple.
Keeping it minimally aesthetic, Misha and Zain's mom adorned a delicate necklace with a dainty charm. She skipped any earrings and kept her look subtle and pleasing. Flaunting her diamond ring and a silver metal watch, Kapoor channeled sophisticated elegance.
Mira Rajput rounded up her look with Bottega Veneta mules in nude hue that perfectly complemented the fashionista’s neutral-themed flair. The shoes boasted unique gilded heels with knot patterns.
Mira Rajput’s makeup look
Flaunting her natural beauty, Kapoor adorned a minimal glam with a soft eyeliner, blushed-up cheeks, and pink lips. She kept her hairstyle easy and perky by sporting a ponytail updo.
Yet again, Mira Rajput proved that when effortless-chic fashion genre is in question, she will always reign supreme with her elegant styling finesse.
