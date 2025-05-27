Here's when Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee’s Florist may premiere: JTBC releases plans for Friday titles

JTBC has unveiled its robust Friday Series lineup for the latter half of 2025, hinting at a packed schedule of high-profile releases. Starting in July 2025, two back-to-back episodes will air every Friday at 8:50 PM KST. Although the network is yet to officially confirm premiere dates for all upcoming series, a close analysis of the programming timeline gives fans a strong idea of when the most anticipated drama Florist might air.

Advertisement

Florist

Among the Friday dramas, Florist stands out as one of the most eagerly awaited. Headlined by Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee, it is a 12-episode romance series. It is expected to premiere either in the fourth week of August or early September.

Florist explores the emotional journey of Sun Woo Hae (Song Joong Ki), a man who begins living a quiet, ordinary life much later than most. However, Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee) is a woman driven to disturb that peace in pursuit of her ambitions. Having once helped each other through their darkest days, the two reconnect after over a decade, reigniting a relationship full of warmth and vulnerability.

The Good Man: Starring Lee Dong Wook and Lee Sung Kyung, this series will kick off the Friday slot, possibly airing late June or early July.

The noir drama centers around Park Seok Chul (Lee Dong Wook), the eldest grandson of a powerful, third-generation gangster family. Despite being born into a world of crime and violence, Seok Chul stands out with his unexpectedly kind and pure-hearted nature. Struggling with the legacy of his family while quietly yearning for a different life, he finds himself at a crossroads when fate reunites him with his first love.

Advertisement

Kang Mi Young (Lee Sung Kyung) is an aspiring singer who has faced her own share of hardships in pursuit of her dreams. Her reappearance in Seok Chul’s life stirs up old emotions and unresolved tension. As the two reconnect, they must confront their individual ambitions and the dangerous realities of Seok Chul’s world.

Love Me: Featuring Seo Hyun Jin, Chang Ryul and TWICE’s Dahyun, this series is anticipated to drop in mid-October.

Love Me is a Korean adaptation of the popular Swedish drama. The series centers around a realistically flawed yet endearing family, where each member is navigating the complexities of love, relationships, and self-discovery.

As the characters confront personal challenges and emotional turning points, the drama explores the ups and downs of romantic and familial bonds. Through its layered storytelling and heartfelt moments, Love Me offers a candid portrayal of how love evolves within a family that is far from perfect, yet deeply connected.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Reborn Rich season 2: Will Song Joong Ki not be part of sequel? Production company hints at cast, plot and more changes