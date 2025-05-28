Legendary Musician Rick Derringer Passes Away at 77: Know All About Hang on Sloopy Crooner

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Rick Derringer has passed away at the age of 77. The legendary musician had been in the hospital following his three bypass surgeries in the past month.

The unfortunate news about the Hang on Sloopy crooner's death was announced by his wife, who revealed that Drringer breathed his last on Memorial Day after being taken off life support. His partner, Jenda Derringer, and his close friend, Tony Wilson, were by his side when the late singer died.

Speaking of Derringer's death, Wilson shared with the media portal that the musician looked fine over the weekend. However, on Monday, as he was getting ready for bed and reaching out for his pillow, something happened, and his heart gave out. He went on to explain that the doctors described it as a sort of shock that Derringer experienced.

The late vocalist's wife went on to add, "We thought we had years left, but God's timing is perfect."

Who was Rick Derringer?

Rick Derringer rose to fame in the 70s as he made a mark in the industry as a versatile guitarist. He was majorly known to change the picture of rock music in New York after he produced the Edgar Winter Group's single, Frankenstein, which went on to be quite successful.

The musician then worked as the guitarist for the band and later joined Winter's brother, Johnny, as a guitarist and producer.

As a band member, the artist released several albums and toured worldwide, as the track went on to become a significant hit.

Derringer also met his first wife, Liz, while performing with the band and being a part of Andy Warhol's extended circle. The then couple often appeared in the rock magazines.

The late artist went on to write and produce the popular track, Real American, which is used by world leaders such as Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Donald Trump.

Rick Derringer is survived by his wife, Jenda, and daughter, Lory Loving Derringer.

