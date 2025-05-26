BTS’ V beats Billie Eilish and Cristiano Ronaldo with 2025’s most-liked Instagram post featuring military update

Even while serving his country, BTS’ V continues to dominate global social media charts! He has proved that not even military enlistment can dim the global reach of his stardom.

On February 23, V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, shared a rare update from his mandatory military service, instantly sending ARMYs into a frenzy. The post was captioned in Korean as “I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival! It's D-107.” It featured several candid images of V in uniform, offering fans a glimpse into his current life away from the spotlight. The response was nothing short of historic.

Fastest post to 10M likes in 2025

Within just 11 hours and 28 minutes, the post garnered over 10 million likes, making it one of the fastest posts to hit that milestone this year. Since then, the numbers have continued to climb, reaching an astonishing 16.39 million likes and 1.74 million shares as of now. This makes it the most-liked Instagram post in the world for 2025 to date.

Beats Billie Eilish and Cristiano Ronaldo

In comparison, the second most-liked post this year is by pop icon Billie Eilish with 16.37 million likes. She is followed by Cristiano Ronaldo with 14.27 million. V’s post not only outperformed both but did so while he remains offstage and outside of the public eye. It is a proof of his unrivaled fan loyalty and international popularity.

Instagram legend since 2021

This is far from V’s first brush with Instagram fame. Since opening his personal account in December 2021, he has consistently shattered platform records. He reached one million followers in just 43 minutes and hit ten million in under five hours: both the fastest times ever recorded on Instagram. Within only 257 days, his follower count soared to 50 million, setting another unmatched global benchmark.

Equally remarkable is his average engagement: V’s posts typically receive around 12.4 million likes. This places him at the very top of Instagram’s global engagement rankings. In 2024 alone, he was the only celebrity to have five posts listed in the world’s Top 12 most-liked images.

Return from military in June 2025

He is currently enlisted in South Korea’s elite Military Police Special Task Force (SDT). V is expected to complete his service and return to civilian life in June 2025. Despite his temporary absence from entertainment activities, his social media presence remains electric. Whether on stage or in uniform, V continues to leave a powerful impression.

