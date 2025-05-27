Did Youngseo ditch ILLIT for YG Entertainment’s new girl group? Fans spot major hints

YG Entertainment is set to debut a new four-member girl group, two years after BABYMONSTER. On May 25, Yang Hyun Suk, founder and executive producer of YG Entertainment, shared the company's upcoming plans for its artists, including the announcement of a new girl group. Its first member will be revealed tonight (May 27) at 12 AM KST. Ahead of that, fans speculated one of the members to be Youngseo, due to her recent sightings.

Who is Youngseo?

Youngseo was a member of the final debut lineup of ILLIT. She was supposed to debut along with Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha, but opted out last-minute. As Youngseo was second-placed in R U Next?, the survival show that created ILIIT, fans were disappointed with her sudden contract termination with BELIFT Lab.

Moreover, the non-disclosure of the reason for her not debuting with the other ILLIT members further fueled fan dissatisfaction.

Why do fans think Youngseo is going to debut in YG Entertainment's new girl group?

Fans have been buzzing with speculation after spotting Youngseo near YG Entertainment's headquarters multiple times since her ILLIT exit. Rumors even circulated that she joined The Black Label, YG's subsidiary, although she wasn't part of their latest girl group, MEOVV. However, sightings of her with other female YG trainees added fuel to the fire.

It sparked intense speculation that she might be one of the four girl group members that will be formed through project YG NEXT MONSTER. Notably, a dance video filmed by two people in front of the YG building accidentally captured some trainees in the background, and eagle-eyed fans claimed to have spotted Youngseo among them, further intensifying the speculation.

Youngseo's dedicated fans have kept a close eye on her life after her departure from ILLIT. They are now buzzing with excitement on social media, speculating about her potential K-pop debut and sharing their hopes for her future. Given her standout singing and dancing skills showcased on R U Next?, fans believe the K-pop industry would be missing out on a hidden gem if Youngseo doesn't get her chance to debut.

