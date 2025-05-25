BTS’ RM takes home 4 wins for LOST and Megan Thee Stallion’s Neva Play at Shark Music Video Awards

BTS leader RM has once again proven his global artistic impact. He has taken home three major accolades at the 2025 Shark Music Video Awards for his solo music video LOST! The event, held on May 22 in London, honored the South Korean artist with wins in the Best Music Video, Best R&B/Soul Video, and Best Direction categories.

LOST! is a track from RM’s second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. It stood out for its unconventional storytelling and unique visual presentation. The music video, directed with a keen artistic eye, portrays RM wandering through an intricately crafted world: a symbolic maze reflecting feelings of confusion, introspection, and isolation.

Surreal elements such as exaggerated proportions, whimsical sets, and nonlinear narrative progression created a dreamlike experience. It resonated with both fans and critics.

In addition to his individual success, RM was also part of another winning project at the ceremony. The animated music video for Neva Play received the Best Animation award. This is a collaboration between American rapper Megan Thee Stallion and RM. The video blended cutting-edge animation with dynamic musical elements. It showcases RM’s versatility and global appeal beyond his own discography.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time LOST! has attracted international recognition. The video previously earned four distinctions at Germany’s Ciclope Festival, including a nod for its direction. It has also received nominations and awards from prominent institutions such as the UK Music Video Awards and the British Arrows Awards. This affirms its impact within the global creative community.

The Shark Music Video Awards, now in their 63rd year, celebrate innovation and excellence across various forms of visual media. It includes music videos, advertisements, and design. Known for highlighting artists and creatives who challenge traditional formats, the awards have become a benchmark for visual storytelling in the entertainment industry.

RM’s triple win marks a major milestone. It reinforces his position not only as a musical force but also as a visionary in the realm of visual art. These multiple wins reflect not only the artistic maturity of his solo work but also the growing influence of Korean artists on the international stage.

